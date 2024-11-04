Crews work to restore power to thousands in western WA

Crews began working Monday morning to restore power to thousands of people in the Puget Sound area

Multiple western Washington utility companies are investigating several power outages in the region. While some of the causes have yet to be determined, the majority of these outages were reportedly caused by trees, vegetation and storm-related damage.

The FOX 13 weather team has issued a weather alert for Monday for two reasons: one, the significant mountain snow over the higher mountain passes, and two, the forceful winds through the lowlands of western Washington. Rain could also make the morning commute challenging around Puget Sound.

At around 8:40 a.m., Snohomish PUD reported about 1,907 customers without power, the majority on Camano Island.

At around 8:40 a.m., Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported 122 active outages impacting around 6,807 people. PSE's outage map stretches throughout the Puget Sound lowlands from Bellingham to Centralia. The majority PSE's outages are in the Olympia area.

159 customers are without power in Seattle's Wedgewood neighborhood, according to the Seattle City Light outage map at 8:41 a.m. The cause of this particular outage remains under investigation.

Earlier this morning, Washington State Ferries announced that its Port Townsend – Coupeville route was out of service until further notice, also caused by severe weather.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

1 dead, 3 injured in Puyallup, WA shooting

Paradise sledding area at WA's Mount Rainier closed this winter

Quincy Jones, legendary producer and composer, dies at 91: 'Truly one of a kind'

Police, SWAT arrest 22-year-old for Halloween shooting at Vancouver, WA mall

Police looking for two women after shooting in Vancouver, WA mall

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.