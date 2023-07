Wisconsin abortion decision; Lawsuit to repeal abortion ban can continue

article

A judge refused Friday to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 174-year-old abortion ban, keeping the case inching toward the state Supreme Court in a state where debate over abortion rights has taken center stage.

Wisconsin lawmakers enacted statutes outlawing abortion in all cases except to save the mother's life in 1849, a year after Wisconsin became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion had nullified the ban, but legislators never repealed it. Then, the high court's decision last June to overturn Roe v. Wade reactivated the statutes.

The state's Democratic attorney general, Josh Kaul, has vowed to restore abortion access. He filed a lawsuit in Dane County days after Roe v. Wade was overturned, seeking to repeal the ban. Kaul argues that the ban is too old to enforce and that a 1985 law that permits abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb supersedes the ban. Three doctors later joined the lawsuit as plaintiffs, saying they fear being prosecuted for performing abortions.

Kaul has named district attorneys in the three counties where abortion clinics operated until the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade as defendants. One of them, Sheboygan County's Republican district attorney, Joel Urmanski, filed a motion seeking to dismiss the case in December.

Urmanski maintains that it's a stretch to argue that the ban is so old it can no longer be enforced and that the 1985 law and the ban complement each other. Since the newer law outlaws abortions post-viability, it simply gives prosecutors another charging option, he contends.

Kaul's attorneys have countered that the two laws are in conflict and doctors need to know where they stand.

Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper explained in a written ruling denying Urmanski's dismissal motion that the 1849 ban makes killing fetuses by assaulting or battering the mother illegal and doesn't apply to consensual abortion. That means the doctor plaintiffs could ultimately win a declaration that they can't be prosecuted for performing abortions and hence the case should continue, Schlipper wrote.

The ruling means that the lawsuit will continue in Schlipper's courtroom. Regardless of how the judge ultimately rules, the case carries so much weight for the future of the state that it almost certainly will rise to the state Supreme Court, which is exactly where Democrats want it.

Liberal justices will control the court with a 4-3 majority after progressive Janet Protasiewicz is sworn in on Aug. 1. She stopped short on the campaign trail of saying how she would rule on a challenge to the 1849 ban but said repeatedly she supports abortion rights.

Reaction

Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wisconsin)

"This is good news and a critical step in our fight to end our state’s criminal abortion ban and restore the reproductive freedom women had in Wisconsin until #SCOTUS overturned #Roe last June.

"We must restore access to safe, legal abortion in Wisconsin."

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

"Today’s ruling is a major victory in our fight to restore reproductive freedom in Wisconsin. While this ruling does not resolve the case and won’t be the final word in this litigation, the court’s thorough decision makes clear that Wis. Stat. § 940.04(1) should not be interpreted to criminalize consensual abortions."

Heather Weininger, Executive Director of Wisconsin Right to Life

"This is a devastating setback in our ongoing fight to protect Wisconsin’s preborn children. In the year since Roe v. Wade was overturned, we know that countless lives have been saved because of § 940.04."

Lucy Ripp, a spokesperson for A Better Wisconsin Together

"Since Roe v. Wade was struck down last year, and our constitutional right to abortion was taken from us by right-wing justices of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wisconsinites have made it clear that our state’s barbaric, 174-year-old criminal abortion ban must be eliminated. Judge Schlipper’s ruling today means that path remains open.

"Politicians have no place in our exam rooms, and elected officials have no business mandating decisions that ought to be made between a patient and their doctor. Wisconsin has come a long way in the last 174 years. It is time that the law, and those in power who make the law, join us in the year 2023 by ensuring all Wisconsinites can access reproductive healthcare, including abortion care."

State Representative Lisa Subeck

"While we have known from the beginning that this law is unenforceable, this ruling is a key victory in the fight to restore the freedoms we lost in Wisconsin when Roe vs. Wade was overturned a year ago. Attorney General Josh Kaul is a champion for reproductive freedom and I am hopeful that we will see more victories in the months ahead."