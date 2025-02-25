Woman arrested in domestic violence shooting in Tacoma, WA

A woman was arrested following a shooting that left a man injured early Tuesday morning in Tacoma.

At around 3:38 a.m., officers with the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Westridge Avenue West.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound. His current condition has not been released.

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken into custody in connection with the domestic violence shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Tacoma Police Department.

