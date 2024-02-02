WSP searching for missing indigenous 14-year-old

Washington State Patrol is seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing indigenous 14-year-old girl.

WSP issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Friday for Ariel Feliciano.

Police say Ariel left Ferndale around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and was reportedly seen in the area of 5th Ave. and Pine St. in Seattle Thursday night.

Feliciano is 5'3, 125 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, white shoes, and a black backpack with roses on it.

If you see Ariel or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

The Missing Indigenous Person Alert was activated on behalf of the Lummi Nation Police Department.