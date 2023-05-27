WSP seeks help finding missing Indigenous man, last seen in Tacoma

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a Tacoma man, last seen on Thursday.

According to the WSP, at around 1:30 p.m. 58-year-old Joseph Andrews walked out of St. Joseph’s Hospital and has not been seen since.

Andrews is 5’11" and weighs 165 pounds. He has Gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with red Native American designs, and gray sweatpants.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

RELATED: Washington creates missing Indigenous people cold case unit

This Missing Indigenous Person Alert was activated by the WSP on behalf of the Tacoma Police Department.