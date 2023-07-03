WSP seeks witnesses of Tacoma drive-by-shooting

State troopers are looking for witnesses of a drive-by shooting on I-5 in Tacoma early Monday morning.

Washington State Patrol says a 40-year-old Tacoma man was injured in the shooting, which occurred just after 1 a.m. near the Tacoma Dome.

The victim was driving a blue 2005 Audi A8 on southbound I-5, when a black Honda Accord started tailgating him. Authorities say he sped up to put some distance between them, but the Honda kept tailgating, even as he sped up to 120 mph.

As they neared I-5 and 38th St, the victim moved to the right to let the Honda pass. As it drove by, one of the passengers fired at the victim, hitting his car and striking his left food.

The Honda sped off, heading southbound.

WSP says witnesses have been unable to provide many details on the shooting or the suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact WSP Detective Travis Calton at (360) 918-4032.