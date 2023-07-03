Suspected multi-state drug trafficker in Lynnwood arrested; guns, drugs, body armor seized

Federal and local authorities arrested a suspect in Lynnwood linked to drug trafficking across Washington and Montana.

Seattle Police officers and Homeland Security agents arrested the 46-year-old man Thursday around 4:30 a.m.

The suspect was linked to trafficking narcotics throughout the Seattle and Northgate areas. Homeland Security is investigating further trafficking activity across state lines with the Assistant U.S Attorney's Office, who believe the man trafficked drugs in Washington and Montana, meaning he could face federal charges.

The man was booked in Snohomish County Jail on three drug charges and unlawful possession of a firearm.

During the raid, police also seized fentanyl pills and powder, meth, cocaine, body armor, handguns and rifles.