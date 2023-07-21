WSP urges smart driving after deadly weekend on state highways

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is urging drivers to be alert, and make smart choices after an alarming number of deadly collisions in the past week.

The WSP has investigated multiple deadly collisions across the state, which have resulted in the loss of 15 lives this last weekend alone. Six of them happened in Tacoma, and three others in a crash outside of Othello. In addition to the fatalities over the weekend, the WSP has investigated three more deadly collisions since Monday – all involving motorcycle riders.

All of these incidents happened amid the statewide "Surviving Summer" traffic safety campaign that brings awareness to the "90 most dangerous days" on Washington roads.

Featured article

"What our troopers have seen over the past few days is disheartening," said WSP Assistant Chief James Mjor, Field Operations Bureau. "We make our roadways safe together – and we are asking you to do your part on what historically has been the most dangerous days on our roadways."

According to data from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) and WSP, the time between June 9 to Sept. 7 is the highest 90-day stretch for traffic related deaths in Washington. This 90-day period on average accounts for 31 percent of all traffic deaths in the state over the past five years. The top reasons for the collisions being high speeds, impairment, distraction and failure to grant the right of way.

Of all the 314 deaths in 2022 – WSP reports 37% involved impairment, 27% high speeds and 31% involved occupants not wearing their seatbelts. A discouraging number and increase when compared to the number of deaths in 2021 which sat at 283.