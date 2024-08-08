Yelm Middle and High School sports programs face cuts after failed levy

The start of the school year is almost here and in Yelm, they will be starting school with fewer staff.

The school district has already cut 100 positions across the district, after a levy failed to pass by 240 votes. The latest cut? Some middle and high school sports programs, and those with the program are now hoping for a Hail Mary.

On Monday, the school district cut C-team sports at the middle and high schools, which primarily consist of incoming freshmen.

"To find out they’re cutting their season it’s heartbreaking," said Jason Ronquillo, Yelm High School’s head football coach.

He told FOX 13 News he understands decisions had to be made, so now he’s focused on finding a solution. He, along with non-profit, Total Sports Development are working with the community to raise $50,000 dollars to reinstate the program.

"We can’t steal these opportunities from these kids at the wrong time, because if we do, it can change their lives," said Ronquillo.

"Sometimes that’s the only thing they’re looking forward to going into high school is football and that’s getting taken away," said Marcus Ronquillo.

Marcus Ronquillo and Caynen Barger are both incoming freshman and, while they won’t be on the C-team, they have friends who are.

"They put in the work and then don’t get the reward after," Barger said.

Jacob Nolan is the C-team head coach. If the necessary funds aren’t raised, there won’t be a C-team for him to coach, but he told FOX 13 News he’s staying positive and has a gut feeling everything will work out.

"If there’s a will, there’s a way. Our community will find a way," Nolan said.

It’s not just about cutting the programs, the school district has also cut the transportation to and from games, which is adding another blow to the athletes and their families. "Especially for parents that work, they won’t have rides there, so that’s another thing to worry about," Barger said.

FOX 13 News caught up with the superintendent of the Yelm Community Schools, Chris Woods, after a special board meeting on Thursday.

"Our board really wrestled with this, because they knew the value of extracurricular activities, but there’s no easy way to cut $15 million out of your budget, so that’s one of the things that we had to reduce," Woods said.

While this was difficult and will make for a challenging year, Woods applauds the community effort underway. "I think that’s what makes Yelm special," Woods said.

He told FOX 13 News that, unfortunately, there will be more cuts within the school district to come. He adds, they could try and get another levy passed in February, but they’re still discussing if and what that would look like. The schools will still have Junior Varsity and Varsity teams.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

Live election results for WA's 2024 primary election

WA gubernatorial candidates Ferguson, Reichert win primary election

Controversial Seattle jail proposal passes after angry crowd derails vote

Close race between Pierce County Sheriff candidates

Pioneer Fire now a quarter-mile from Stehekin, Level 3 Evacuations in place

Woman opens fire on fleeing carjacker accused of shooting her girlfriend in Spanaway

Multiple people injured in Seattle shootout

Body found near Seattle's Seward Park, police investigating

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.