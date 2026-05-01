'Seattle News Weekly': Audit accountability, attempted kidnapping

The Brief On this week's episode of their ‘Seattle News Weekly’ podcast, Hana Kim and Alejandra Guzman cover the top stories of the week in the greater Seattle area. The podcast opens with King County's audit and fiscal mismanagement and transitions to the attempted kidnapping of a nine-year-old in West Seattle. The final segment covers an investigation report by Axios regarding a new policy from Gov. Ferguson's office that went into effect in July.



Seattle saw some big headlines this week. From forensic audits revealing unaccounted-for taxpayer dollars to an attempted kidnapping of a young girl in West Seattle, FOX 13 Seattle had you covered.

On this week's episode of the ‘Seattle News Weekly’ podcast, FOX 13 Seattle's Hana Kim and Alejandra Guzman discuss the week's biggest stories in Seattle.

King County audit and fiscal mismanagement

By the numbers:

The discussion begins with a forensic audit of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA). Since 2021, the agency has received roughly $534 million, yet the audit found $13 million missing or unaccounted for, including $8 million with no paper trail and $4.26 million in administrative overspending.

Council members Rod Dembowski and Maritza Rivera are pushing to dissolve the agency, citing its failure to make a dent in the homelessness crisis.

Within the Department of Community and Human Services (DCHS), a program manager allegedly funneled over $800,000 to five family members through subcontracts for an anti-racism program. Yet, the audit did not find any evidence of misuse of funds.

Legislation has been introduced to create a new Inspector General with subpoena power to track stolen cash and oversee taxpayer funds.

"The problem of unsheltered people has gotten twice as bad in the six years that they've been around. So it's not working. And I think when something isn't working, you're in a hole. Stop digging. We've got to shut that down." — Council Member Rod Dembowski (via Alejandra Guzman)

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Attempted Kidnapping in West Seattle

The hosts move to a "parent's worst nightmare" involving a young girl in a quiet West Seattle neighborhood near Totem Park.

A 22-year-old suspect, identified as Christian Markham, allegedly grabbed the girl by the arm while holding a knife, attempting to pull her behind a neighbor's house.

The girl’s screams alerted neighbors and other children playing nearby. The suspect fled but was caught quickly thanks to extensive home surveillance footage provided by the neighborhood. He is currently held on $250,000 bail.

"There is plenty of cameras in this neighborhood... as soon as that little girl screams, the 22-year-old takes off running. And then that's when they blasted out the picture of him to all the police officers in the area." — Alejandra Guzman

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Governor Ferguson’s "Approval Mandate"

The final segment covers an investigative report by Axios regarding a new policy from Governor Ferguson’s office that went into effect in July.

Most state agencies (such as the Dept. of Health and WSDOT) are now required to get pre-approval from the Governor’s office before releasing press releases or answering reporter questions, according to the report.

Internal emails reveal extreme frustration among state workers, citing "bottlenecks" and delays in releasing vital information, including measles outbreak alerts and bird flu talking points.

The Governor’s office maintains that the policy ensures "inter-agency collaboration," while critics argue it severely undermines transparency and government efficiency.

"The governor personally going back and forth over what a press release should look like on I-5 construction really undermines the people who are working at the agencies who do that communication day to day, who are experts in that." — Melissa Santos, Axios Reporter

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Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible, or YouTube.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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