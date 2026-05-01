'Seattle News Weekly': Audit accountability, attempted kidnapping
SEATTLE - Seattle saw some big headlines this week. From forensic audits revealing unaccounted-for taxpayer dollars to an attempted kidnapping of a young girl in West Seattle, FOX 13 Seattle had you covered.
On this week's episode of the ‘Seattle News Weekly’ podcast, FOX 13 Seattle's Hana Kim and Alejandra Guzman discuss the week's biggest stories in Seattle.
King County audit and fiscal mismanagement
By the numbers:
The discussion begins with a forensic audit of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA). Since 2021, the agency has received roughly $534 million, yet the audit found $13 million missing or unaccounted for, including $8 million with no paper trail and $4.26 million in administrative overspending.
Council members Rod Dembowski and Maritza Rivera are pushing to dissolve the agency, citing its failure to make a dent in the homelessness crisis.
Within the Department of Community and Human Services (DCHS), a program manager allegedly funneled over $800,000 to five family members through subcontracts for an anti-racism program. Yet, the audit did not find any evidence of misuse of funds.
Legislation has been introduced to create a new Inspector General with subpoena power to track stolen cash and oversee taxpayer funds.
Attempted Kidnapping in West Seattle
The hosts move to a "parent's worst nightmare" involving a young girl in a quiet West Seattle neighborhood near Totem Park.
A 22-year-old suspect, identified as Christian Markham, allegedly grabbed the girl by the arm while holding a knife, attempting to pull her behind a neighbor's house.
The girl’s screams alerted neighbors and other children playing nearby. The suspect fled but was caught quickly thanks to extensive home surveillance footage provided by the neighborhood. He is currently held on $250,000 bail.
Governor Ferguson’s "Approval Mandate"
The final segment covers an investigative report by Axios regarding a new policy from Governor Ferguson’s office that went into effect in July.
Most state agencies (such as the Dept. of Health and WSDOT) are now required to get pre-approval from the Governor’s office before releasing press releases or answering reporter questions, according to the report.
Internal emails reveal extreme frustration among state workers, citing "bottlenecks" and delays in releasing vital information, including measles outbreak alerts and bird flu talking points.
The Governor’s office maintains that the policy ensures "inter-agency collaboration," while critics argue it severely undermines transparency and government efficiency.
Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible, or YouTube.
The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.
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