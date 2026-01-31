Some blind fans to experience CA's Super Bowl with tactile device that tracks ball

The Brief Some blind and low-vision fans will have unprecedented access to the Super Bowl thanks to a tactile device that tracks the ball, vibrates on key plays and provides real-time audio. The NFL teamed up with OneCourt and Ticketmaster to pilot the game-enhancing experience 15 times during the regular-season during games hosted by five teams. About 10 blind and low-vision fans will have an opportunity to use the same technology at the Super Bowl when Seattle faces New England. With hands on the device, they will feel the location of the ball and hear what’s happening throughout the game.



Some blind and low-vision fans will have unprecedented access to the Super Bowl thanks to a tactile device that tracks the ball, vibrates on key plays and provides real-time audio.

The NFL teamed up with OneCourt and Ticketmaster to pilot the game-enhancing experience 15 times during the regular-season during games hosted by the Seattle Seahawks , Jacksonville Jaguars , San Francisco 49ers , Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings .

About 10 blind and low-vision fans will have an opportunity to use the same technology at the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California, where Seattle will play the New England Patriots on Feb. 8. With hands on the device, they will feel the location of the ball and hear what’s happening throughout the game.

Scott Thornhill can’t wait.

Thornhill, the executive director of the American Council of the Blind, will be among the fans at Levi’s Stadium with a OneCourt tablet in their lap and Westwood One’s broadcast piped into headphones. He was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa when he was 8, and later lost his sight.

"It will allow me to engage and enjoy the game as close as possible as people who can see," Thornhill told The Associated Press. "As someone who grew up playing sports before I lost my vision, I’m getting a big part of my life back that I’ve been missing. To attend a game and not have to wait for someone to tell me what happened, it’s hard to even describe how much that means to me.

"It’s a game-changer."

Clark Roberts experienced it first hand.

The Seahawks fan was invited by the team to attend its home game against Indianapolis on Dec. 14 to experience the game with the OneCourt device that is the size of a thick iPad with raised lines outlining a football field.

"The device does two wonderful things," said Roberts, who lost his sight when he was 24 due to retinitis pigmentosa. "It vibrates in different ways for different plays and through headphones, I was able to hear Seattle’s amazing announcer, Steve Raible. Real-time audio is the real beauty of the device because usually when I’m listening to a game, there can be a delay of up to a minute or more and that can be challenging to constantly ask family and friends what happened.

"Can you imagine how this can open up everything, not just football?"

OneCourt is working on it.

It has partnered with NBA and Major League Baseball teams to provide its devices at games and is in talks to make them available with the NHL, along with other leagues and sports organizations all over the world.

OneCourt launched in 2023 after founder Jerred Mace saw a blind person attending a soccer match while he was a junior at the University of Washington.

The startup with headquarters in Seattle uses the NFL’s tracking data from Genius Sports and translates it into feedback for the device to create unique vibrations for plays such as tackles and touchdowns.

The data is generated from cameras and chips embedded in balls, jerseys and elsewhere. The same technology is used by the NFL’s NextGen Stats for health and player safety, statistics and gambling.

"It’s a testament to the maturity of the product and our company that we have gone from delivering this to a handful of teams throughout the last year or two to having it at the largest event in American sports," OneCourt co-founder Antyush Bollini said. "The Super Bowl is such an amazing event and now blind and low-vision fans can use our technology in a way they deserve."

Ticketmaster’s funding for the NFL pilot went toward underwriting the device to make it available to fans for free, according to senior client development director Scott Aller.

"This is a very, very big social impact win," Aller said. "We hope that we can make an investment like this in every single one of our markets."

After some teams approached the league about improving access for all, the NFL has spent the past few months piloting the program and ultimately decided to have the device make its Super Bowl debut.

"It’s not lost on us that we have blind to low-vision fans and we want to do right by them," said Belynda Gardner, senior director of diversity equity and inclusion for the NFL.

Gardner said the league has been very encouraged by the pilot and potential of this technology.

"We’re reviewing what we learned and evaluating how it can be implemented going forward," Gardner said. "There aren’t any definitive next steps and we will use the offseason to determine where this technology sits in the NFL’s suite of offerings."

Thomas Rice, a Jaguars fans, who is blind, said he had a seamless experience with the OneCourt device at a game in Jacksonville. Rice picked up the tablet at guest services at EverBank Stadium and after settling in at his seat, he felt and heard football in a new way.

"When Trevor Lawrence threw a touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr., I felt the ball travel through the air," Rice said. "When Travis Etienne ran the ball, I could feel it happen along the sideline."

"It was like giving me my own pair of eyes."

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Theory linking Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl trips to new pope elections holds up

Super Bowl 2026: Seahawks vs. Patriots historic matchup

Gameday on FOX 13: Seahawks beat Rams, advance to Super Bowl LX

Top moments from the NFC championship game

Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks 31-27 victory over Rams in NFC championship to advance to Super Bowl

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.