Caitlin Clark was the toast of the town on Monday night as the Indiana Fever selected her with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft.

As the selection was made, social media started to break down her expected salary through the first four years of her career. Barstool Sports cited numbers from Spotrac, which indicated Clark’s contract is worth about $338,000 over four years, and she will make just over $76,500 in her first season with the Fever.

Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall pick by the Indiana Fever during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson wrote on X that Clark and other WNBA players should be paid more.

"These ladies deserve so much more… Praying for the day," Wilson wrote in a post.

WNBA rookies, similar to NFL rookies, are paid based on where they are drafted. For the top four picks, their salaries are the same – earning them $76,535 in their first season.

When it comes to Clark, her wallet will be boosted by the endorsement deals she received in college. Clark had a big State Farm feature at the WNBA Draft and is a Nike-endorsed athlete as well. She will keep those deals, and others, as she turns pro.

Some of the highest-paid players include Dallas Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale, Phoenix Mercury’s Kahleah Copper and Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd. They all make nearly $242,000 per year, according to Spotrac.

