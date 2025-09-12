Mitch Garver home run in 7th inning gives Seattle Mariners 2-1 win over Angels

article

Mitch Garver clobbered a solo home run in the seventh inning off reliever Connor Brogdon as the Seattle Mariners won their seventh straight game, 2-1, over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

The Angels had tied the game in the top of the seventh inning as a lead-off single from Luis Rengifo came around to score on a Logan Davidson double. But Garver's first home run in nearly a month was the decisive blow in the victory for Seattle, which allowed the Mariners to keep pace with the Houston Astros for the lead in the AL West race.

Needing a quality start from Luis Castillo after two straight games of at least 12 innings, "La Piedra" delivered.

Castillo allowed just one run on three hits with two walks, a wild pitch, and five strikeouts while pitching into the seventh inning for Seattle. It's the second straight quality start for Castillo after allowing five runs or more in three of his prior four starts.

Castillo cruised through five innings with only a single and a walk allowed. In the sixth inning, a one-out single from Chris Taylor and walk to Yoán Moncada put a pair of runners on, but Castillo escaped the jam with the help of a nice leaping grab from Victor Robles in right field on a Taylor Ward fly ball to end the frame.

Castillo returned to the mound to start the seventh inning as the Mariners attempted to get a couple more outs from their starter before turning to their heavily-worked bullpen. However, Luis Rengifo's lead-off single to left field was enough to end Castillo's night.

Carlos Vargas replaced Castillo as he pitched for the third straight night for Seattle. It's the third time this season Vargas has pitched in three straight games, also doing so on May 29-31 and June 27-29.

Rengifo advanced to second on a wild pitch from Vargas and then scored the tying run when Logan Davidson's grounder up the first baseline deflected off Luke Raley's glove into right field for a double.

Vargas hit Bryce Teodosio with a pitch to put two runners on for Mike Trout, but Vargas escaped the jam by freezing Trout for a called strikeout to keep the game tied at 1-1.

Garver quickly restored the Seattle lead in the bottom of the inning, crushing a 1-2 fastball at the letters deep to left field for his ninth homer of the season to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead.

Gabe Speier and Andrés Muñoz combined to pitch two clean innings to close out the victory for Seattle.

Roster Moves:

The Mariners designated left-handed reliever José Castillo for assignment on Friday and recalled right-handed reliever Casey Legumina from Triple-A Tacoma.

After playing 25 innings the last two nights and the bullpen throwing 13 ⅔ innings, they needed reinforcements ahead of Friday's game. With Castillo throwing each of the last two nights, he was going to be unavailable. Luke Jackson, and Carlos Vargas were also in the same boat for Seattle, and with back-end options Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier, Matt Brash and Andrés Muñoz also run hard recently, the Mariners needed a contingency option.

