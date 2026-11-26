The Brief Thanksgiving will have three back-to-back NFL games at stadiums across the country. The holiday action kicks off at 10:00 a.m. at Ford Field with an NFC North showdown between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions. In the afternoon and evening, the Philadelphia Eagles will be at the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs will be at the Buffalo Bills in the evening.



Football and Thanksgiving go hand-in-hand, and the 2026 NFL Thanksgiving Day triple header delivers a slate packed with high-stakes divisional battles.

Whether you are tuning in while prepping turkey or settling in for primetime, three marquee match-ups run back-to-back from the morning through the evening.

Keep reading to see which teams will play for the NFL's Thanksgiving games and how to watch.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

The holiday action kicks off at Ford Field with a massive NFC North showdown. Both the Chicago Bears (8-2) and Detroit Lions (8-2) enter Thanksgiving tied atop the division. Kickoff is at 10:00 a.m. and will broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

The afternoon slate shifts to AT&T Stadium for a classic NFC East rivalry game. While both the Dallas Cowboys (5-6) and Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) have battled uneven campaigns—with Philadelphia navigating the absence of quarterback Jalen Hurts—games between these two bitter rivals rarely lack drama.

Fans can catch the broadcast on FOX at 1:30 p.m..

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) travel to Highmark Stadium to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (9-1) with the AFC’s No. 1 seed hanging in the balance for Thursday's primetime game. Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m.

Allen and Mahomes enter the night deadlocked at 5-5 in their career head-to-head series, setting the stage for a playoff-caliber clash to close out Thanksgiving night.

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