How to watch WSU Cougars football vs LA Tech game live

The Brief The Washington State Cougars face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at home on Nov. 15, aiming to rebound from recent losses. The game will be broadcast on The CW, with kickoff at 7 p.m. PT at Gesa Field in Pullman, Washington. WSU needs two more wins in their final three games to become bowl eligible.



The Washington State Cougars are back playing in front of the home crowd this weekend, facing off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in their first-ever meeting.

Both teams are looking to rebound after suffering recent losses, with the Cougars falling to Pac-12 rival Oregon State, and LA Tech losing off a field goal in the final seconds of their last contest.

Keep reading for more details on the WSU vs LA Tech football game, and how to watch it live.

What time is the WSU-LA Tech game?

Kickoff for Washington State vs. LA Tech is set for Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. (PT)

Where is the WSU-LA Tech game?

The Cougars return to Gesa Field in Pullman, Washington for their matchup against Louisiana Tech.

What TV channel is the WSU-LA Tech game on?

The WSU vs. LA Tech game will air on The CW.

How do I listen to the WSU game on the radio?

A live radio broadcast of the WSU game is available on the Cougar Sports Network, Sirius/XM channel 386 or 976, through the Varsity Network App, or on the TuneIn App. Live audio is also available on the WSU Cougars website.

Cougar football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff, carry through the game, and conclude with post-game coach and player interviews and the Coug Talk call-in show. In Seattle, it's on KTTH 770 AM, and flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman.

More on the Cougs

Washington State is coming off its second bye week with a 4-5 record after falling to the Oregon State Beavers a week prior. The Cougars went scoreless in the second half, and a missed field goal attempt nearing the final minute of the game sealed their defeat.

The Cougs, under first-year coach Rogers, need two more wins in the final three games to be bowl eligible.

What's next:

Following LA Tech, Washington State has a tough matchup ahead against James Madison, who currently top the Sun Belt Conference.

