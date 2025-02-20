How to watch, stream Reign FC vs. Angel City FC in Coachella Valley Invitational

The Brief The Seattle Reign look to finish the Coachella Valley Invitational 2-0 this weekend with a win over Angel City FC. Keep reading for how to watch and stream the game live.



The Coachella Valley Invitational continues this weekend, and the Seattle Reign are looking to go undefeated in the preseason event with a win against Angel City FC.

The Reign won their first match of the invitational last Sunday, defeating Bay FC 1-0.

Keep reading for more information about the game and how to stream it live.

What time is Reign FC vs. Angel City FC?

The Reign face Angel City FC on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 12:30 p.m.

How can I watch Reign FC vs. Angel City FC?

You can watch the match on FOX 13+ (cable 110, channel 22) or on the FOX Local app, which is free to download for any Smart TV or mobile device.

What is the Coachella Valley Invitational?

The 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational is a three-week preseason soccer event, which hosts clubs from both Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

It features six teams from the National Women’s Soccer League: Angel City FC, Bay FC, Houston Dash, Portland Thorns, San Diego Wave FC, and Seattle Reign FC.

Fourteen clubs from Major League Soccer also competed in the event, including 2024 MLS Cup Finalists LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls, as well as the MLS’ newest team, San Diego FC.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Coachella Valley Invitational website and the Major League Soccer website.

