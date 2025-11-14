How to watch UW Huskies football vs. Purdue

The Brief The Washington Huskies (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) host the Purdue Boilermakers (2-8, 0-7) at Husky Stadium on Saturday, November 15, at 4 p.m. PT on FS1, marking their first meeting since the 2002 Sun Bowl. Saturday's matchup is also the "Salute to Service" game. Washington is powered by standout running back Jonah Coleman, sixth in the nation in scoring, and efficient quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who leads active FBS players in career pass efficiency.



The Washington Huskies (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) return to Husky Stadium Saturday to face the Purdue Boilermakers (2-8, 0-7), marking their first matchup since the 2002 Sun Bowl.

The game is also the Huskies' annual "Salute to Service" game, honoring those who serve the country.

The two teams have met 10 times, with the most recent two coming in bowl games — the 2001 Rose Bowl and the 2002 Sun Bowl. The last time the Boilermakers visited Husky Stadium was in 1989.

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 08: Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) spins out of the tackle attempt durning a college football game between the Washington Huskies and the Wisconsin Badgers on November 8, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Expand

Washington has a distinct advantage on third downs, ranking fifth nationally in conversion rate (51.9%) against a Purdue defense that ranks 86th in defensive third-down percentage (40.9%).

Keep reading for more details on the UW vs. Purdue football game, and how to watch it live.

What time is the UW-Purdue game?

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 15.

Where is the UW-Purdue game?

The Huskies will take on the Purdue Boillermakers at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

What channel is the UW-Purdue game?

Saturday's game will air on FS1, with Dan Hellie and Spencer Tillman on the call. To watch online, go to www.foxsports.com/live.

How do I listen to the UW-Purdue game?

All Washington football games will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network, with Tony Castricone on play-by-play, Cameron Cleeland as the analyst, and Elise Woodward on the sidelines. The radio broadcast begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM, with statewide coverage starting two hours prior on the 17-station network. The entire broadcast is also available on the Huskies Gameday and Varsity mobile apps, as well as on Sirius/XM channels.

More on the Huskies

Washington Husky running back Jonah Coleman is a standout player, ranking sixth nationally in scoring with 10.0 points per game, highlighted by 15 total touchdowns. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is also highly efficient, leading all active FBS players in career pass efficiency (165.91). Overall, the Huskies boast strong team metrics, including a dominant 94-28 fourth-quarter scoring advantage over opponents this season, contributing to their success in winning 24 of their last 25 home games.

Up Next

Washington plays UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 22, before wrapping up the 2025 regular season Nov. 29, against Oregon, back in Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Tacoma celebrates milestone anniversary

Glacier, WA community rallies to keep historic post office open

Why experts say impacts of government shutdown could linger after it reopens

Rad Power Bikes faces permanent closure at Seattle site

Seattle named most expensive US city for takeout

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.