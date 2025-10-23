How to watch UW Huskies football vs. Illinois

article

The 5-2 Washington Huskies return to Seattle and will host No. 23 Illinois (5-2) at Husky Stadium this Saturday in the 12th all-time meeting between the programs, and the first as Big Ten conference rivals.

Washington leads the all-time series against Illinois with seven wins to four losses, with the teams first meeting in 1950 and squaring off nine times through 1972, including the 1964 Rose Bowl which the Illini won 17-7. The series was recently renewed with home-and-home games in 2013 and 2014, both of which resulted in Husky victories, extending Washington's current win streak to five games.

What time is the UW-Illinois game?

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Where is the UW-Illinois game?

The Huskies will take on the Illinois Illini at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

What channel is the UW-Illinois game?

Saturday's game will air on Big Ten Network, with Jeff Levering, Jake Butt and Brooke Fletcher on the call. For more on how to watch online, go to www.bigten.org/btn/watch-live.

How do I listen to the UW-Illinois game?

All Washington football games will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network, with Tony Castricone on play-by-play, Cameron Cleeland as the analyst, and Elise Woodward on the sidelines. The radio broadcast begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM, with statewide coverage starting two hours prior on the 17-station network. The entire broadcast is also available on the Huskies Gameday and Varsity mobile apps, as well as on Sirius/XM channels.

More on the Huskies

Washington running back Jonah Coleman leads the nation with 11.1 points per game and 13 total touchdowns, contributing to Washington's explosive offense. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. ranks nationally eighth in completion percentage and 12th in pass efficiency, with his current career pass efficiency of 170.17 on track to be a top-10 FBS mark once he reaches the required number of attempts. The Huskies have been dominant in the final period, outscoring opponents 80-20 in the fourth quarter this season, a trend that helped secure their historic 24-20 road comeback win at Maryland.

Up Next

Washington plays at Wisconsin on Nov. 8.

