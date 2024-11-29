How to watch WSU Cougars vs. Wyoming Cowboys

Washington State University will face off against University of Wyoming for Senior Night on Saturday, Nov. 30.

WSU enters the week with an 8-3 record, marking its most wins since 2018 and securing bowl eligibility for the eighth time in the last nine full seasons.

The Cougars boast the nation's seventh-best scoring offense, averaging 38.8 points per game, while their defense ranks 25th with 19 takeaways. Quarterback John Mateer leads the country with 42 total touchdowns, ranking fifth nationally in total offense (338.8 yards per game) and passing touchdowns (28). Wide receiver Kyle Williams is second in the nation with 12 receiving touchdowns, and cornerback Ethan O'Connor ranks 12th with four interceptions. Head coach Jake Dickert, in his third full season, has a 23-19 career record.

What time is the WSU-Wyoming game?

Kickoff for the Washington State University-University of Wyoming game is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. PT at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.

What TV channel is the WSU-Wyoming game on?

The WSU-Wyoming game will air on The CW at 3:40 p.m. PT. Play-by-play with Ted Robinson; Analyst: Ryan Leaf

Cougars-Cowboys matchup history

Washington State holds a 5-2 edge in the all-time series against Wyoming, including a 41-19 win in their last meeting during the 2018 season opener in Laramie. The Cougars are 2-2 against the Cowboys in Pullman, with their most recent victory, 31-14, coming in 2015. WSU head coach Jake Dickert spent three seasons on Wyoming's defensive staff (2017-19), including a stint as defensive coordinator in 2019. Additionally, defensive line coach Pete Kaligis and Chief of Staff Brent Vernon each spent 13 years at Wyoming (2009-21).

Which players on WSU's football team are seniors?

Before Saturday's game, Washington State will honor 17 seniors playing their final game at Gesa Field. The seniors include defensive backs Tyson Durant, Kapena Gushiken, Tanner Moku, Cole Norah, and Jerrae Williams; edge rushers Andrew Edson, Nusi Malani, Quinn Roff, Syrus Webster; kicker Dean Janikowski; tight end Billy Riviere III; offensive lineman Esa Pole; wide receivers Kyle Maxwell and Kyle Williams; running back Cooper Mathers; and linebackers Wesley Steiner and Kyle Thornton.

