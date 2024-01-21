Iowa's Caitlin Clark shaken up after colliding with court-storming fan: 'Just hammered'

article

Iowa sharpshooter Caitlin Clark collided with an Ohio State fan who stormed the court after the Buckeyes took down the Hawkeyes in overtime on Sunday afternoon, 100-92.

Clark was seen running toward her tunnel as Ohio State fans leaked onto the court after the game was over. It didn’t appear that Clark and the fan were looking at where they were going until it was too late. Clark took the bump and fan continued on with the celebration.

An Ohio State player and coaching personnel from both sides came over to tend to Clark. She was helped back to the locker room but told reporters she was doing OK after the hit.

"Now, obviously, I can see they’re storming the court which is totally fine and I mean, good for their students," Clark said, via the Dayton Daily News.

"Great win for them and I was just trying to exit the court as quickly as possible so I started running and I was absolutely just hammered by somebody trying to run onto the court and basically blindsided… kind of scary. Could have caused a serious injury to me and knocked the wind out of me. But luckily, my teammates kind of picked me up and got me off the court."

Clark added that Ohio State’s athletic director apologized to her.

"I’m sure they tried their best to do whatever they could," she said. "Obviously, it didn’t work and that’s disappointing but, you know, just focus now on the game and ways we can get better."

Clark scored 45 points as No. 2 Iowa fell to No. 18 Ohio State.

Cotie McMahon scored 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

