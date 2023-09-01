Expand / Collapse search

Jamal Adams won't be ready for Week 1 for Seahawks, Pete Carroll says

By AP News Staff
Published 
Seattle Seahawks
Associated Press
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks is carted off the field with an injury during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

SEATTLE - The Seattle Seahawks won’t have safety Jamal Adams back in time for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Pete Carroll told a Seattle radio station on Friday.

Speaking on 93.3 KJR-FM, Carroll said Adams won’t be ready for Week 1 as he continues his recovery from a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in the 2022 season opener. Adams was activated off the physically unable to perform list last week but has mostly just taken part in walkthrough practices.

"It’s going to be after the start of the season," Carroll said. "We’re not going to push him. ... We got to make sure once he’s back he stays back. We’re going to be really careful with how we do that."

Carroll also indicated that rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon may miss the opener as well due to a lingering hamstring injury. Witherspoon, taken with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, missed significant time during training camp while dealing with the hamstring issue.

"Devon’s not quite back yet," Carroll said. "It’s going to be a race to the opener. Might not make that. But we’re shooting for very soon."