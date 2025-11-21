Ken Walker III questionable to play for Seattle Seahawks at Titans

article

The Brief RB Ken Walker III was a late additional to the injury report with a gluteus injury, but head coach Mike Macdonald said he should be able to play despite his questionable status. WR Tory Horton (shin) and LB Tyrice Knight (concussion) were ruled out. LB Ernest Jones IV (knee), LG Grey Zabel (knee), and FB Robbie Ouzts (elbow/personal matter) are questionale to play.



Running back Ken Walker III was a late addition to the practice report this week for the Seattle Seahawks and is questionable to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans due to a gluteus injury.

Wide receiver Tory Horton (shin) and linebacker Tyrice Knight (concussion) were both ruled out, while linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee), fullback Robbie Ouzts (elbow/personal matter) and left guard Grey Zabel (knee) are questionable.

Walker had not appeared on the injury report all season for Seattle before appearing on the final report of the week on Friday. He was limited for Friday's practice with head coach Mike Macdonald calling it "precautionary."

"We're just taking care of him today," Macdonald said. "I’d say it's precautionary, but you never know. We'll say it's precautionary, he should be fine.

"This is maintenance on stuff. He's a little sore, but he should be good."

Despite the questionable status, Macdonald directly confirmed Walker should be available to play.

Nevertheless, it is a new development for Walker that's at least worthy of keeping an eye on. Macdonald said earlier this week that Walker was earning more opportunities to get the ball as he had 111 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown in Seattle's loss to the Rams.

"I think Ken's showing that he's earning more opportunities to get the ball," Macdonald said on Monday. "All three of our backs are doing a great job, and I think they really felt Ken yesterday, and just even in the pass game too on checkdowns and finding him late in the play. It just shows you that he's such an explosive player with a ball in his hands and he knows there's things that he needs to clean up in his game too. He’s done a great job in practice doing that, and we’ll continue to do that. I think Ken's showing that he deserves some more opportunities."

Horton will miss a third straight game due to his shin injury, which Knight hasn't cleared concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit last week in Los Angeles. Macdonald again said Horton's shin injury needs to "quiet down" for them to get him back in the lineup.

"It's one of those things where we’ve just got to handle it day-by-day, week-by-week, and treat the heck out of him," Macdonald said. "I know he's working his tail off, doing everything he possibly can to get back. It's just one of those things where it’s just got to calm down."

The Seahawks have not been specific about the nature of Horton's injury, but it continues to keep him out of action with no definitive timeline available.

Jones is still dealing with the same knee injury from the win in Washington that kept him out of action for Seattle's victory over Arizona two weeks ago. Though he returned to the lineup last weekend, Jones is still dealing with the injury.

"Just still working from a couple weeks ago, just working through it. He hasn't re-injured anything he's just working through his knee, the same knee," Macdonald said.

Zabel returned to limited participation in practice the last two days after injuring his knee late in the loss to the Rams on Sunday. Though he needed assistance leaving the field, follow-up testing showed no significant issue with Zabel's knee and he's been able to return to practice this week.

"This guy is a tough cookie," Macdonald said. "It's awesome to have him back out there. It's a process, he's going to work all the way up to game time, but he's confident and it's great to have him out there.

"We're just treating him, getting his body ready to go."

Christian Haynes would start in Zabel's place if he's unable to play, but Macdonald's comments maybe foreshadowed that Zabel will be able to go.

"He's practicing hard, doing some good things," Macdonald said of Haynes. "He's going to be ready to go if we need him. We’ve got several young guys that are practicing and working hard and competing for opportunities and Christian is right there with those guys."

Ouzts was a full participant in Friday's practice after missing the first two days of the week with a personal issue. Though he also has an elbow injury listed on the report, Macdonald confirmed it was his absence that has brought his status into question this week.

"Robbie had a personal matter earlier in the week, so he's missed some reps," Macdonald said. "His elbow's fine. We're working through some roster stuff on how it's all going to shake out, but that's what's going on with Robbie. But he's good, he's back, and he's with us. We're getting him ready as much as we can to go play."

With the injuries Seattle is dealing with, they might elect to keep Ouzts inactive this week with the missed time in order to make another player available instead. Brady Russell could fill in at fullback for the week, as he did when Ouzts missed time with an injury earlier this season. At least one additional linebacker – likely Patrick O'Connell – will be needed from the practice squad with Knight out and Jones questionable as well.

Injury Report:

