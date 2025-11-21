How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks look to rebound against the Tennessee Titans after suffering a narrow loss to the Rams. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 23, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, airing on FOX 13. Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards this season.



The Seattle Seahawks look to bounce back in their matchup against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday.

Coming off a game that pushed them to second place in the NFC West, the Seahawks aim to get back on track as they visit the struggling Titans, who have lost five straight.

The Seahawks haven't lost consecutive games this season, and with the playoffs approaching, the team hopes to gain some crucial momentum in preparation for the last quarter of the season.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence celebrates a false start by the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Katie Chin)

Keep reading for more information about the Seahawks vs. Titans game and how to watch it live.

When is the Seahawks vs. Titans game?

Kickoff for the Seattle Seahawks vs Tennessee Titans game is set for 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 23.

Where is the Seahawks vs. Titans game?

The Seahawks remain on the road to take on the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

What TV channel is the Seahawks game on?

The Seahawks vs. Titans game will air on FOX 13 in the Seattle area.

Kevin Kugler will call the play-by-play while Daryl Johnston provides color analysis with Allison Williams reporting from the sidelines.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to NFL+.

You can watch Gameday on FOX 13 at 5 p.m. PT for postgame analysis.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 161 or 381, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

The Seahawks are coming off a 21-19 loss against their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams. The Hawks came up short despite a strong defensive effort, as quarterback Sam Darnold threw four interceptions and kicker Jason Myers narrowly missed a 61-yard field goal as time expired.

The Rams also ended the Seahawks' franchise-record 10-game road winning streak, however the Titans have lost nine consecutive games at home. Seattle also leads the all-time series against the Titans, 11-7.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards with 1,146, and became the first player in the Super Bowl era with at least 75 receiving yards in each of his first 10 games of a season.

After the Titans, the Seahawks head home to take on the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field.

