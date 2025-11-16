Sam Darnold throws four interceptions as Seattle Seahawks lose 21-19 to Rams

article

The Brief Sam Darnold threw four interceptions for the Seahawks in a 21-19 loss to the Rams on Sunday in a battle for the lead in the NFC West. The Seahawks out-gained the Rams by a 414-249 margin, and held the Rams to just 101 yards on their final 29 offensive plays. Matthew Stafford threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns, Kyren Williams rushed for 91 yards and a score, and Puka Nacua caught seven passes for 75 yards for the Rams.



The Rams made four interceptions and they kept Seattle out of the end zone for the first 57 1/2 minutes. Los Angeles' offense scored three touchdowns against the Seahawks' vaunted defense.

This meeting of streaking NFC West powers still came down to a long field goal attempt as time expired.

When Jason Myers came up short and wide right from 61 yards, the Rams celebrated a messy victory — but one with season-defining potential.

"We’re never going to apologize for being able to find ways to win," Rams coach Sean McVay said.

Kamren Kinchens had two of the Rams’ four picks, Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and Los Angeles hung on to beat the Seahawks 21-19 Sunday for its fifth consecutive victory.

Davante Adams had his 10th touchdown catch and Kyren Williams rushed for 91 yards and a score for the Rams (8-2), who made up for an uncharacteristically tepid offensive performance by forcing Sam Darnold into his first four-interception game since 2019.

The Seahawks still made a furious late rally that might have ended in their own fifth consecutive victory — if not for a spectacular punt.

The Rams were looking good with a nine-point lead and six minutes to play, but Seattle had an 84-yard drive ending in Kenneth Walker III's touchdown dive with 2:23 to play.

Seattle's defense got a quick stop, but Ethan Evans’ 50-yard punt bounced with surreal perfection at the Seattle 1 with 1:41 left.

Darnold shook off his rough afternoon and got the Seahawks to midfield with help from a pass interference penalty. Rashid Shaheed then slid for a catch at the Los Angeles 43 and was allowed to call a timeout with 1 second on the clock.

Myers made four earlier field goals, but couldn't hit a kick that would have matched his career long.

"We’re about 3 yards short from putting ourselves in a great position to go win, given all the things that happened throughout the game," Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said.

Darnold passed for 279 yards for the Seahawks (7-3), whose remarkable 10-game road winning streak ended with their first loss outside Seattle since September 2024.

"We were still in this, despite the turnovers and all of the things that happened," Darnold said. "And that’s a huge credit to our defense, the way that they played all day. I just wish I could have played better for our defense and just everyone on the team."

Kinchens equaled his two-interception performance in the Rams’ similarly wild overtime win at Seattle last season, while Cobie Durant and Darious Williams also had picks in the second half.

"Everybody wants to test us, maybe because of our (strong pass) rush," Kinchens said. "But they don’t know how good the secondary is. They want to keep trying us, then they’ll keep seeing it."

Starting with Kinchens’ interception on Seattle’s third snap, Darnold had another nightmare afternoon against the Rams’ defense. The USC product and Orange County native struggled against LA twice last season with the Minnesota Vikings, getting sacked nine times in the Rams’ playoff win.

Cooper Kupp had three fourth-quarter catches in his first game against the Rams following eight seasons as a prolific receiver for Los Angeles. Fans of both teams in the stadium where he won the Super Bowl 56 MVP award serenaded Kupp with chants of "Coooop" when he finally got his hands on the ball late.

Stafford passed for a season-low 130 yards while the Rams managed just 249 yards against Seattle’s vaunted defense, compared to the Seahawks' 414 -- but Los Angeles still hasn’t trailed since Week 6.

"We found a way to win without playing perfect football against a really good team," Stafford said. "Our defense played outstanding. They deserve to be partying like crazy."

Adams scored on his 1,000th career reception and former Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson caught a 6-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter for the Rams, who didn't have a drive longer than 25 net yards in the final three quarters.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had nine catches for 105 yards, becoming the first player in the Super Bowl era to have 75 yards receiving in each of his team’s first 10 games. He also tied Steve Largent’s Seahawks record with his seventh 100-yard game of the season.

Kinchens returned his first interception to the Seattle 3, setting up Williams’ fourth-down TD run.

The Rams ran only three offensive plays in the second quarter, but Seattle had to settle for field goals after a 13-play drive and another 15-play drive.

Durant picked off Darnold’s pass three plays after halftime, but Puka Nacua fumbled two plays later. Nacua finished with seven catches for 75 yards.

The Rams’ offense continued to sputter until Darnold threw into double coverage for Kinchens’ second interception late in the third quarter. Parkinson scored moments later.

Injuries

Seahawks: LB Tyrice Knight didn't return after being evaluated for a concussion incurred during kickoff coverage from putting a hard hit on the Rams' Xavier Smith, who also didn't return with a concussion.

Rams: Do-everything S Quentin Lake was ruled out shortly after halftime with an elbow injury. McVay had no postgame update. ... TE Tyler Higbee hurt an ankle in the second half.

Up next

Seahawks: At Titans on Nov. 23.

Rams: Host Buccaneers on Nov. 23.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

Seattle Seahawks legend Kenny Easley dies at 66

