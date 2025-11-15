Seattle Seahawks legends, Tacoma organizations team up for Thanksgiving turkey drive

The holidays are a time for giving and on Saturday Coordinated Care, The R.I.S.E Center and Seahawks legends teamed up with other community organizations for a Thanksgiving turkey drive and to provide a holiday meal for families in Tacoma.

"We’ve seen such high need with food, particularly with the recent government shutdown. It’s really been impacting people’s ability to put food on the table, and we believe at Coordinated Care that food is foundational to health, and you can’t be healthy if you’re hungry," Andrea Davis, Vice President of External Affairs for Coordinated Care said.

More than 300 hot meals were served, and 250 turkeys were given to families in need.

"It takes a community to do this, and it’s the community that’s doing the work, so even through the trying times, through our communities, if we stick together, we can make anything happen," Calvin Noel, Outreach Supervisor at the Brotherhood Rise Center said.

Members with Coordinated Care, R.I.S.E. Center, and Seattle Seahawks legends came together to serve meals to the community at a Thanksgiving event on Saturday, November 15, 2025 in Tacoma

Former Seahawks player and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Walter Jones, was among those volunteering and helping serve food. He told FOX 13, it was a great opportunity for the community to come together and give back.

"When I was growing up and things started happening for me, my mom would always say ‘you’ve been blessed, and your blessing is to give back,’ so anytime you can do that…. I think it’s an amazing thing to come back and give back to the community," Jones said.

Those who attended also received warm blankets and clothing.

"The energy is good, the people love it, we’re happy to see the people and serve the people," Noel said.

The next turkey drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 18 at the Tacoma Dome.

"At the holidays, food brings families together and so it’s really important to help families out in this time of need," Davis said.

