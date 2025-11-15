Seattle Seahawks legend Kenny Easley dies at 66

A legend in Seattle sports has passed away: Seahawks Hall of Famer Kenny Easley was 66 years old.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced that Easley died on Friday, Nov. 15, after years of battling health issues. "Kenny always gave his all and held the game and his life at the highest standard," his wife, Gail, told the Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Kenny Easley (Credit: Seattle Seahawks)

The Seahawks released a statement on Saturday about Easley, who came to be known as "The Enforcer."

"Kenny embodied what it meant to be a Seahawk through his leadership, toughness, intensity, and fearlessness. His intimidating nature and athletic grace made him one the best players of all-time…we extend our sincere condolences to his wife, Gail, and children Kendrick, Gabrielle and Giordanna," the statement read, in part.

In 1984, Kenny was the first player in franchise history to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Local perspective:

The famous Seahawks safety was also only the fourth player in franchise history to have his jersey, No. 45, retired. The honor was given to Easley 30 years after kidney failure forced him out of the game.

Kenny Easley (Credit: Seattle Seahawks)

Easley played just 89 games across seven seasons before his career ended in 1989. However, he earned a reputation as one of the hardest hitting defenders in NFL history.

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 05: Kenny Easley poses with his bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 5, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Seahawks selected Easley, a three-time consensus All-American at UCLA, with the No. 4 overall pick in 1981. Easley never worked out for the Seahawks. He didn't think the team would draft him, and he admits, he didn't want to play for a relatively new franchise in Seattle.

Easley made the most of it, becoming known for devastating hits and dazzling interceptions.

