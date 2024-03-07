Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle riding out trade deadline possibilities

article

Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle is a veteran of many trade deadlines in the NHL and knows what it's like to weather the uncertainty of deadline week.

Eberle is one of several members of the Kraken roster that could be dealt away ahead of Friday's noon trade deadline. Center Alex Wennberg was traded to the New York Rangers on Wednesday for a pair of draft picks as the Kraken look to balance their chase of a playoff spot this season with the realities of planning for the future with players on expiring contracts.

"I mean, from a player standpoint, we just want to continue to win," Eberle said. "I think from a management standpoint, it's a little harder, right? I'm sure they're stuck between ‘do we have a chance or do we want to get rid of some pieces?’ I can't really say anything on their behalf, I can only say as a player we're just focusing on winning and trying to give ourselves a chance to get in."

Eberle, 33, is set to turn 34 years old next week and is in the final year of a five-year contract signed with the New York Islanders in 2019. Seattle acquired Eberle in the NHL expansion draft in 2021.

Eberle has been consistent in expressing his desire to remain with the Kraken. Multiple reports have indicated Eberle has been discussing a new contract with the team, but concerns about the length of the deal have been an issue. Per Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, discussions have centered around a 2-year, $4.5 million a year deal with Eberle wanting a third year. The report stated bluntly that the Kraken will trade Eberle if they are unable to reach an agreement on an extension.

"Yeah, I've expressed that," Eberle said. "As far as that's concerned, we’ll just see what happens. I think for me, I’m just trying to focus on playing, obviously. We’re done with the games before the deadline and hopefully something gets done (with a contract), but really we’ll just see what happens."

Seravalli mentioned the Edmonton Oilers – the place where Eberle was drafted in 2008 and began his career in 2010 – as a team montioring his availability. Eberle's scoring as a whole is down this season after a slow start to the year, but his 10 goals since January 1 are second-most on the team behind 13 from Jared McCann.

Eberle took part in Seattle's practice on Thursday with just over 24 hours left before Friday's deadline. Wennberg had been held out of Seattle's last two games against Calgary and Winnipeg for trade-related reasons before the deal ultimately came together on Wednesday. Thursday's practice had full attendance outside of an injured Vince Dunn, which seems to indicate nothing is imminent for any of the remaining possible trade candidates.

Eberle said dealing with the deadline as a player hasn't been as hectic as someone might believe.

"It’s not as dramatic as maybe people think it is. It really isn’t," Eberle said. "… The hard thing really is the two days off now, right? So you start seeing stuff happening. It’s easier when you have to play hockey.

"I've been through it so many times that it just kind of becomes status quo. I think it gets harder as you get older when you have a family, you know, your wife and your kids and that sort of thing that comes into play. But you know, I look at it as you just try to go to the rink and do the best you can every day and see where the chips fall."

The Kraken are coming off two big victories over the Flames and Jets that allowed them to remain on the fringes of the playoff chase. The Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights and Nashville Predators all sit six points ahead in the standings with approximately 20 games a piece left to play.

"Those two wins we got were huge, kind of put us back in the race, I think, maybe injects a little bit of life into this group," Eberle said. "I think after the Edmonton game you look and everyone else had won. You look at it, daunting, but as soon as you start climbing again, and we've been playing good hockey. So the key for us is just try to play as many important games as you can down the stretch and see where it ends up."

Wennberg, Eberle, winger Tomáš Tatar and defenseman Justin Schultz are all in the final year of their existing contracts with Seattle, which makes them obvious candidates to move if the Kraken choose to fully sell off pieces. Wennberg's deal bringing back a second-round draft pick this summer was enough to tilt the scale in favor of trading away one of the team's most heavily used forwards.

"It's tough. A big piece of the team," Eberle said of Wennberg. "He plays a lot of minutes, plays in a lot of important situations and it's a gap that we had to fill. But I think for the most part that we did a pretty good job the last two nights. Winnipeg, that was probably one of the toughest back-to-backs I've played, We got in at four in the morning and we were a bit sleepy in that one. The boys found a way to grind wone out and keep giving ourselves a chance."

The Kings, Golden Knights and Predators all play Thursday night. If all three win, the Kraken will be eight points back when Friday's deadline arrives. Throw in uncertainty over the length of Dunn's injury absence and that could influence Seattle's choices as well.

"He obviously was not on the ice today so that probably leads you down one pathway," head coach Dave Hakstol said of Dunn's status on Thursday.

For Eberle, he speaks as someone that wants to continue the push for the playoffs with the Kraken. But Eberle's been around long enough to know that things can change and he may be playing somewhere else in the coming days.

"I've been through this many times. I know how it goes," Eberle said. "As a player, you just try to focus on playing hockey and let the other stuff happen around you. A lot of it’s out of your control. Some of it is, but some of it's not."