Seattle Kraken hire Chuck Fletcher as special advisor to GM Jason Botterill

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The Brief On the eve of training camp, the Seattle Kraken announced on Wednesday they have hired Chuck Fletcher as a senior advisor to general manager Jason Botterill. Fletcher is the second significant addition to the Kraken's front office this year, as former Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin as a vice president and assistant general manager in June. letcher has worked in the NHL since 1993, serving in various roles for six different franchises: the Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils, and Philadelphia Flyers.



On the eve of training camp, the Seattle Kraken announced on Wednesday they have hired Chuck Fletcher as a senior advisor to general manager Jason Botterill.

Fletcher is the second significant addition to the Kraken's front office this year, as former Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin as a vice president and assistant general manager in June.

Fletcher has worked in the NHL since 1993, serving in various roles for six different franchises: the Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils, and Philadelphia Flyers.

The backstory:

Fletcher, 59, most recently served as a special advisor to New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerrald the last two seasons. He was not retained by the Devils after Fitzgerald was fired by the team earlier this offseason.

Fletcher worked alongside Kraken general manager Jason Botterill for two years from 2007-09 with the Penguins. Fletcher served as assistant general manager in Pittsburgh under GM Ray Shero with Botterill serving as director of hockey administration. When Fletcher left the Penguins in 2009 to become general manager and executive vice president of the Wild, Botterill replaced him as AGM in Pittsburgh.

Allvin was also a member of the Penguins front office at the time, serving as a European scout and director of amateur scouting.

Fletcher has served as a general manager for the Panthers (interim), Wild and Flyers during his NHL career. He spent parts of five seasons as GM of the Flyers, posting a 141-145-43 record during his tenure.

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The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Kraken and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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