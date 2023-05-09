Kraken Notebook: Jared McCann to take part in warmups ahead of Game 4

article

Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann is expected to take part in warmups ahead of Tuesday night's Game 4 against the Dallas Stars. However, head coach Dave Hakstol wouldn't go so far as to confirm McCann's return to the lineup.

"I haven't changed his status at this point in time. I expect we'll see him in warm up tonight. That's another progression for him," Hakstol said.

McCann worked on the team's fourth line in place of Daniel Sprong, who is now considered day-to-day with an upper body injury sustained in the second period of Seattle's Game 3 win over the Stars. McCann rotated time with Jesper Froden alongside Ryan Donato and Brandon Tanev.

Additionally, he got time on the power play unit and on the penalty kill as his level of work continues to increase. McCann has missed six games for the Kraken after being injured in Game of the series with the Colorado Avalanche.

"It's a great player," center Alex Wennberg said of McCann. "I mean, obviously he has the scoring ability. When he's gone, obviously, other guys stepped up, they take advantage of it. And I mean, right now he's back, I feel like it just gives us more firepower. So to just get him in with his skill and his ability, it's just something that we're really looking forward to."

McCann was injured when he was hit into the boards by Colorado defenseman Cale Makar despite the puck having gone out of play into the first row of seats. McCann had a breakaway chance that was shouldered away by Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev only for Makar to surprise McCann with a hard hit into the glass.

McCann returned to the ice with him teammates on Saturday while in a red "no-contact" jersey. He's now participated in four straight days of on-ice work as he nears a return to action.

"Nice progression for him today. We got him some good reps," Hakstol said. "We don't practice right now so we got him a couple of reps on the line this morning. We got him a couple of reps on the power play and one on the PK.

"As a player goes through an injury protocol, you know, you want to do everything you can to get him as many reps as possible along the way."

McCann skating with the fourth line group would allow for a soft landing in a return to action. It would keep the line of Tye Kartye, Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle together while allowing McCann a chance to get some less vital ice time to get up to speed. McCann could then be moved up in place of Kartye if need be as the game goes along.

Featured article

Kraken sign G Niklas Kokko to entry-level contract:

The Kraken signed goaltender Niklas Kokko – a 2022 second-round draft pick – to a three-year entry level contract on Tuesday.

Kokko, 19, spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with Hermes of the Mestis league, the second-highest men’s professional league in Finland. He posted a 4-6-4 record with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He also played in eight regular season games for SaiPa of the Liiga league, the top men’s professional league in Finland. In those games, Kokko had a 2-2-1 record with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

"We’re happy to officially welcome Niklas to the Kraken organization," general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. "He elevated his game over the last year and we look forward to him continuing to take steps in his development."

Kakko had a 2.06 goals against average and a .914 save percentage in 29 games played for Kärpät's U20 team prior to being drafted by Seattle last year.

Prior to the 2022-23 season, the 6-foot-3, 184-pound goaltender had spent the entirety of his career with the Kärpät organization, playing with their teams at the Liiga, U20, U18 and U16 levels, earning several accolades along the way. In 2021-22, he was named to the U20 SM-sarja Second All-Star Team after leading the league in wins (17) and ranking in the top 10 in goals-against average (2.06; tied for third) and save percentage (.914; sixth) among goaltenders that played in at least 10 games. He won the Jarmo Myllys Award as the U18 SM-sarja’s top goaltender and earned U18 SM-sarja First-Team All Star honors at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

A native of Oulu, Finland, Kokko has represented his home country in several international competitions. He backstopped the Fins to a bronze medal at the 2022 U18 IIHF World Junior Championship and was named to Finland’s roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, although he did not appear in a game.

Kokko joins center Shane Wright, winger Jagger Firkus and center David Goyette as members of Seattle's 2022 draft class to sign their entry-level contracts with the Kraken.