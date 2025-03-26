Seattle Mariners officially announce six-year extension for Cal Raleigh

The Brief The Mariners officially announced catcher Cal Raleigh's six-year contract extension with the team on Wednesday. "This place has always felt like home since I arrived here in Seattle. They took me in from day one with kindness and respect, and it is one of the top places to play in professional sports," Raleigh said.



On the eve of the 2025 baseball season, the Seattle Mariners officially announced their six-year contract extension with catcher Cal Raleigh.

The contract runs through the 2030 MLB season and includes a vesting player option for 2031.

"This place has always felt like home since I arrived here in Seattle. They took me in from day one with kindness and respect, and it is one of the top places to play in professional sports," Raleigh said in a statement. "I wanted to stay here because of the connection with the people of the Pacific Northwest and the Seattle Mariners, but I know it doesn’t always work out the way you want it to. I feel blessed that the Mariners gave me this opportunity and I can’t think of a better place in MLB to call home.

"We have a great nucleus of players here and aren’t far off from bringing the World Series to Seattle. It won’t be easy, but I believe ownership and management share the same vision and commitment. I won’t stop working, and I won’t stop grinding until this city gets what it deserves, and that is a perennial playoff team and a World Series Championship."

Raleigh had been set to play this season on a $5.6 million contract after the two sides agreed to a deal to avoid salary arbitration in January. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, Raleigh will now make $11 million this year through a $10 million signing bonus and $1 million base salary. It covers his remaining two arbitration-eligible seasons and three years of free agency.

It also includes a $2 million buyout for 2031, and a full no-trade clause, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

"Cal is central to so much of what we do as a team," president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said. "His leadership on the field combined with elite defense and impact offense is rare among catchers in the game. We are fortunate that he’s a Mariner and thrilled that he’s here for the long haul."

General manager Justin Hollander added: "Cal embodies all of the best qualities of our organization. A homegrown superstar, he has made a huge impact on the field, in our clubhouse and our community. We are thrilled Cal is a Mariner and excited that we reached an agreement that keeps him in our uniform for years to come!"

Raleigh, 28, has become one of the best catchers in baseball. He's the first catcher since Mike Piazza to lead all MLB catchers in home runs for three consecutive seasons, hitting 27, 30, and 34 home runs over the last three years. He is also coming off a stellar defensive campaign where he led all of baseball in throwing out stealing baserunners with 26, which helped him earn a Platinum Glove as the best defensive player in the American League. He's the first Mariner to ever win a Platinum Glove at any position.

Raleigh led the Mariners in games played (153), plate appearances (628), home runs (34), RBI (100), extra-base hits (50) and total bases (238) in 2024. His 93 career home runs are the most home runs hit by a catcher over a player’s first four seasons in MLB history. The 93 homers are also the most by any Mariners player through their first four career seasons, surpassing Alvin Davis’ 92 home runs from 1984-87.

