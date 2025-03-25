Seattle Mariners, Cal Raleigh finalizing six-year, $105M extension: reports

The Brief The Seattle Mariners and catcher Cal Raleigh are finalizing a multi-year, $105 million contract extension. The deal would take effect this season.



Just days before Opening Day, the Seattle Mariners and catcher Cal Raleigh are finalizing a six-year, $105 million contract extension, according to multiple reports.

What we know:

According to MLB.com, sources said Tuesday that the deal would take effect this season. Raleigh also avoided arbitration before this season and had two more seasons of arbitration eligibility remaining.

The extension would also buy out three years of free agency, per ESPN.com's Jeff Passan.

The contract also carries a full no-trade clause, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The club has not confirmed the deal.

Raleigh has consistently demonstrated power-hitting prowess, leading MLB catchers in home runs for three consecutive seasons and setting multiple Mariners franchise records. In 2024, he became the first Mariners player to win a Platinum Glove Award and recorded a 100-RBI season, further solidifying his defensive and offensive impact. One of his clutch performances includes a postseason-clinching walk-off home run in 2022. Throughout his career, he has excelled both at the plate and behind it, ranking among the top MLB catchers in home runs, RBI, and caught stealing while earning multiple award nominations.

Additionally, the Mariners also announced the signing of first baseman/designated hitter Rowdy Tellez to a Major League contract after a strong spring with the team on a minor league deal.

Tellez, 30, joined the Mariners on February 21 and appeared in 16 games this spring, batting .298 with four doubles, three home runs, and five RBI. He's appeared in parts of seven Major League seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates. Last season with the Pirates, Tellez appeared in 132 games with a .243 average, 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 RBI while drawing 31 walks and striking out 89 times.

The performance of Tellez this spring helped lead to the team's decision to release outfielder Mitch Haniger on Sunday. Tellez played his way onto the roster while Haniger struggled with injuries during spring.

