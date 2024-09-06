Mary Lou Mulflur to retire as women's golf coach at Washington after season

article

University of Washington women's golf coach Mary Lou Mulflur announced on Friday the upcoming season – her 42nd leading the program – will be her last as coach of the Huskies before retiring.

Mulflur has led the Huskies since 1983 after a four-year playing career with Washington under the first coach in program history, Edean Ihlenfeldt.

"It is with profound gratitude that I announce my retirement from the University of Washington at the conclusion of the 2024-25 academic year," Mulflur said in a statement.. "I have been so incredibly fortunate to have competed for Washington and to have been the head coach since December 1, 1983.

"But this day is not about me. It is about this amazing institution and more importantly, the incredible student-athletes that represent Washington every day. The young women that I have had the privilege of being around during my career have given me so much more than I could ever give them. Yes, winning the 2016 National Championship is certainly the highlight of my career. However, the relationships that I have established, and still maintain, over all this time is what I will treasure the most. Watching those student-athletes grow into women with families and children is so incredibly gratifying and I wouldn't trade my time with them for anything. Go Dawgs!"

Mulflur was twice named national coach of the year, which included the 2016 season that saw the UW women win their first national championship with a victory over Stanford at Eugene Country Club. She was a three-time Pac-10/Pac-12 coach of the year and was named to the Women's Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2013.

Mulflur is the longest-tenured employee in the Washington athletic department.

"Mary Lou is synonymous with Washington women's golf, and has been a key member of this athletic department for decades," UW Director of Athletics Pat Chun said in a statement. "Her contributions to UW Athletics will long be remembered. On behalf of everyone in the department, we wish her a long and enjoyable retirement, and congratulate and thank her for everything she's done for the Huskies."

