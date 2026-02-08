Sam Darnold leads Seattle Seahawks to Super Bowl 2026 victory

The Brief Sam Darnold led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl 60 win. The season marked a major comeback in his NFL career. Seattle captured its second championship in franchise history.



Sam Darnold’s NFL journey reached its defining moment Sunday night.

The Seahawks quarterback led Seattle to a victory over the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX, completing a comeback season that ended with a Super Bowl championship.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New En (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Expand

From career questions to Super Bowl champion

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, entered the league with high expectations before spending time with multiple teams. This season marked a turning point, as he guided the Seahawks back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2014 season.

Seattle’s championship run included an NFC title game victory over the Los Angeles Rams, where Darnold threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

Leading Seattle on the biggest stage

Throughout the postseason, Darnold played within a balanced Seahawks approach that leaned on defense and timely offense. His performance helped Seattle secure its fourth Super Bowl appearance and ultimately its second championship.

A defining chapter in Darnold’s career

The Super Bowl win capped one of the league’s most notable comeback stories and placed Darnold among quarterbacks to lead a team to a championship after changing teams multiple times during their careers.