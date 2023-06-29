Scott Servais added to AL coaching staff for All-Star Game

article

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais will be a part of Dusty Baker's coaching staff representing the American League at the All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.

Servais has finished in the top three in AL manager of the year voting in each of the last two seasons and became the first skipper to lead a Mariners team to the playoffs other than Lou Pinella. It will be Servais' first

Servais played two seasons for Baker with the San Francisco Giants in 1999-2000. Baker is now the manager of the Houston Astros.

It will be Servais's first time taking part in the All-Star Game, which will be on July 11th at T-Mobile Park.

In addition to Servais, Central Washington University Hall of Famer and 11-year MLB veteran Bill North will serve as an honorary coach on Baker's staff.

North played in the majors from 1971-1981 and played for the Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers and Giants while winning a World Series with the A's in 1974. North had 395 career stolen base and led baseball with 75 in 1976. He also led the AL with 54 stolen bases in 1974.

North was a 12th round draft pick out of Central Washington in the 1969 MLB Draft. He played three years for CWU, batting .443 during his final season with the team.

Mariners head athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson will also be a part of the AL staff. Torgerson is in his fourth year with the Mariners and is an Edmonds native and 2009 University of Washington graduate.