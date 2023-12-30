Seahawks place S Jamal Adams on injured reserve and cut LB Frank Clark

The Seattle Seahawks placed safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve on Saturday, ending his regular season after he missed the previous two games because of lingering issues with his knee.

The move came a day after Adams was ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Adams had returned to practice in a limited fashion for two days this week, but he did not practice on Friday and coach Pete Carroll said the decision was made that he wouldn’t play in Week 17.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks is carted off the field with an injury during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

Discussions of shutting down Adams for the season have been ongoing for the past couple of weeks as he’s dealt with discomfort in his knee while making his return from surgery for a torn quadricep tendon suffered in Week 1 of the 2022 season that cost him more than a year of playing time.

Adams, who was acquired by the Seahawks before the 2020 season from the New York Jets, has had an injury-riddled tenure in Seattle. Each of his four seasons with the Seahawks have been defined by injuries that have cost him significant time.

Seattle also cut veteran defensive end Frank Clark. Carroll had been oddly evasive when answering questions about Clark’s status following practice on Friday. Clark was expected to be inactive against the Steelers for the fourth time in the past six games despite not being listed as having any sort of injury.

The Seahawks also downgraded linebacker Jordyn Brooks to out for Sunday’s game. He had been listed as questionable because of an ankle injury that was aggravated in last week’s win at Tennessee. With Brooks sidelined, former Pittsburgh first-round draft pick Devin Bush is expected to get the start against his former team.