Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf says he's not changing way he plays despite penalties

article

DK Metcalf says he isn't going to change the way he plays despite being one of the most penalized wide receivers in the NFL.

The star wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks has been called for five penalties in five games with one of the penalties not being assessed due to offsetting fouls. The four penalties incurred have Metcalf tied with Jakobi Meyers of the Las Vegas Raiders for most in the NFL by a wide receiver this year.

That comes on the heels of a 2022 season that saw Metcalf penalized seven times for 80 yards. The 80 yards were most in the league for a receiver while the seven penalties were tied with Raiders receiver Mack Hollins for most at the position. He also led the Seahawks in penalties in 2021 as well.

"I'm not going to change the way I play," Metcalf said on Wednesday. "I mean, if you look at the penalties, there's a taunting, unnecessary roughness, facemask, holding, and I think it was one more in there so, I mean I'm doing pretty good if I look at it and judge myself, you know, how I'm playing."

The subject was on the table due to Metcalf being called for an unnecessary roughness penalty for a late hit on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in the second quarter of Sunday's 17-13 loss. On a 4-yard pass from Geno Smith to Zach Charbonnet, Metcalf was deep downfield with Taylor-Britt shadowing him in coverage. With the play over behind them, Metcalf shoved Taylor-Britt to the ground and drew the flag that ultimately stalled Seattle's drive.

After the game, Metcalf and head coach Pete Carroll said that Metcalf had not heard the whistle and he didn't know the play was over.

"He was way downfield and he was still getting after the guy and didn’t hear the whistle," Carroll said on Monday. "The official saw the play end and saw the hit come after that; he just figured it was way too late. We talked about it."

Carroll said that they put the list of penalties up on a board during the team's meetings on Mondays and that it's an area Metcalf and the team as a whole need to address.

"We put all penalties on the board in Monday’s meetings, and the guys that have the most are on the top. He was up there with another guy," Carroll said Wednesday. ":We all have to acknowledge it and recognize what our issues are, whatever they are, and it happens to be in this case, he’s getting called.

"He knows. He’s got to clean it up and we have to make sure that we’re aware of how they’re calling stuff. He’s a very aggressive player and very physical and it stands out and he draws attention because of that. We’ve got to be cleaner. He knows it and he’s got to get it done."

But Metcalf didn't seem to be too concerned about the topic when asked about his penalties shortly after Carroll spoke to reporters.

"I’m just going to leave that up to everybody else," Metcalf said. "I don’t feel like I was a problem or I need to make progress in a certain area. Football is a violent sport and it’s my one opportunity to be violent on game days, I’m just going to continue to do that."

The penalty against Cincinnati on Sunday – by itself – is not a problem. Taking Metcalf and Carroll at their word that he didn't hear a whistle and still believed the play was ongoing, it's a play that you can excuse.

However, it was very similar to a play that led to a penalty in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. Metcalf blasted cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon from behind way away from the play. While he didn't get flagged for the hit, he did pick up a taunting penalty in the immediate aftermath.

Going back to prior seasons, Metcalf has other instances of crossing the line. Since the start of the 2021 season, Metcalf has been called for seven different penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct, unnecessary roughness, taunting and disqualification.

Metcalf was ejected from a game against the Green Bay Packers in 2021 with less than two minutes to play after getting into an on-field altercation with Packers defensive players. Metcalf headbutted and then grabbed the facemask of safety Henry Black before the two were separated. More Green Bay players expressed their displeasure with Metcalf when he then grabbed the facemask of cornerback Eric Stokes as well.

Metcalf was disqualified from the remainder of the game for his actions.

He was also flagged and fined $30,000 for conduct toward an official in last year's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany.

"Have you had a bad day at work sometimes?" Metcalf queried when asked about the penalties. "Alright, that’s all I nail it down to, nobody’s perfect. I’m my own person like I just said I’m a competitive person, I’m not going to shy away because he put a penalty board on the screen. I’m just going to continue to be me."