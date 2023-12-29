Seahawks rule out Jamal Adams; Jordyn Brooks, Ken Walker III, Devon Witherspoon questionable

article

The Seattle Seahawks have ruled out safety Jamal Adams for a third straight week while linebacker Jordyn Brooks, running back Ken Walker III and cornerback Devon Witherspoon are all questionable for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf is also listed as questionable, but head coach Pete Carroll said he's expected to play despite some lower back stiffness.

Adams will miss a third straight game due to ongoing issues with his surgically-repaired knee. Adams did not practice on Friday after being limited in practice for the first two days of the week.

"He’s not going to be able to make it back this week," Carroll said. "He’s doing everything he can, it’s just really frustrating that he can’t quite get over the hump. We declared it already, just talked to him about it, and he feels like this is the right thing for this week."

Julian Love will continue to start in place of Adams at safety and has arguably won the right to start regardless of Adams' availability.

Meanwhile, Brooks, Walker and Witherspoon are among the group that will be game-time decisions for the Seahawks.

Brooks returned to limited participation in practice on Friday after missing the first two days of the week. He injured his ankle in last week's 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.

"He practiced today. We’ll see how that goes. I don’t know any more than that," Carroll said.

If Brooks can't play, Devin Bush would jump into the starting lineup to face his former team. Bush was a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2019 and played four seasons in Pittsburgh before signing with the Seahawks this offseason.

"I think he’s going to handle it really well, and he’s looking forward to playing a good football game," Carroll said.

Carroll's comments seemed to imply Bush is going to play, so that makes Brooks' availability seem more in doubt.

Witherspoon was limited in practice all week as he looked to return to the lineup from a hip pointer injury sustained early in the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

"He practiced today again, and was moving pretty good out there," Carroll said. "We’ll see how that goes. We’ll wait all the way up to game time."

Walker was a limited participant in Friday's practice after sitting out previously with a shoulder issue that has been nagging for a couple of weeks and an illness. Carroll similarly said it would be a last minute call on Walker.

"He worked today too, so he made it through," he said. "All of the guys that were limited in some fashion, we’re going to make sure that we get it all the way to game time and we’ll figure it out then."

In addition to Adams, the Seahawks ruled out defensive end Mario Edwards (knee), tackle Jason Peters (foot), wide receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs) and linebacker Frank Clark.

Clark did not practice during the week, but no injury was listed. He was listed as out for non-injury reasons as a "resting player." Carroll confirmed that Clark is "fine," but wouldn't get into any other details on his status.

"I got nothing for you. He’s out right now and we’ll just leave it at that," he said.

Edwards did not practice during the week. He was initially listed as questionable, but Carroll said after practice that he won't play.

"He couldn’t do anything. He’s quiet. He’s out," Carroll said.

Peters will likely miss a couple weeks due to a plantar fascia issue in his foot. Eskridge also appears unlikely to be back in the near future due to his rib injury. Carroll indicated early in the week that a roster move with Eskridge could be coming.

"We’re waiting to see. We’re trying to buy as much as we can. We’re running out of time here, because it’s getting late," Carroll said.

Guard Phil Haynes was unable to return to practice this week from the injured reserve list. He's missed the last four games with a calf injury, but could be back to practice by Wednesday.

"It’s possible," Carroll said. "We were hoping this week, couldn’t quite get it done. We’re hoping that next week he can turn the corner and get some work on Wednesday and start coming back."