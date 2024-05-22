Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Mariners acquire RHP Mike Baumann, C Michael Pérez from Orioles

By The Associated Press
Published  May 22, 2024 10:05pm PDT
Sports
Associated Press
article

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 11: Mike Baumann #53 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 11, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.  (G Fiume / Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Right-hander Mike Baumann and minor league catcher Michael Pérez were acquired by the Seattle Mariners from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday for catcher Blake Hunt.

The 28-year-old Baumann was 1-0 with a 3.44 ERA in 17 relief appearances for the Orioles this season, striking out 16 and walking nine in 18 1/3 innings. He was designated for assignment on Saturday when the Orioles activated right-hander Grayson Rodriguez from the 15-day injured list.

Baumann is 13-5 with a 4.45 ERA in four starts and 90 relief appearances over four seasons with the Orioles. He was 10-1 with a 3.76 ERA in 60 relief appearances last season.

The 31-year-old Pérez hit .221 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 21 games this year at Triple-A Norfolk. He has a .179 average with 15 homers and 61 RBIs in six seasons with Tampa Bay (2018-20), Pittsburgh (2021-22) and the New York Mets (2022-23).

Hunt, 25, batted .293 with four homers and 20 RBIs in 23 games this year with Triple-A Tacoma.

MORE MARINERS NEWS

Yankees hit four home runs in 7-3 win over Seattle Mariners

Bryan Woo sharp, Dylan Moore homers twice in Seattle Mariners 6-3 win over Yankees

Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty out for season with torn right Achilles tendon

France hits go-ahead RBI single in four-run ninth as Seattle stuns Yankees 5-4