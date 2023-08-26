Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals meet in game 2 of series

By Associated Press
Published 
Sports
Associated Press
article

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 25: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners and Eugenio Suarez #28 celebrate after the game against the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park on August 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 7-5. (Photo by

SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Park with a 1-0 lead in the series.

Seattle has a 72-56 record overall and a 35-28 record in home games. The Mariners have the best team ERA in the AL at 3.72. Kansas City is 41-89 overall and 18-49 on the road. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .243.

Saturday will be the sixth time the two teams have met this season. So far, the Mariners lead the season series 4-1.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Royals: Jordan Lyles (3-14, 6.01 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) 

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (11-5, 3.77 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

TOP PERFORMERS

Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with a .279 batting average, and has 30 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 40 walks and 80 RBI. Teoscar Hernandez is 19-for-45 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 58 extra base hits (24 doubles, eight triples and 26 home runs). Nelson Velazquez is 7-for-35 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Mariners: 9-1, .327 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Royals: 2-8, .252 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES

Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Royals: Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Seattle; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. PT