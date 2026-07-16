Seattle Mariners release full 2027 schedule

The Brief The Seattle Mariners released their full schedule for the 2027 season. The Mariners will start their season at home on March 25 against the Boston Red Sox, and will finish the season on the road against the Athletics in Sacramento, California. The 2027 season could potentially be delayed, as MLB owners and the MLBPA are still negotiating an updated collective bargaining agreement.



The Seattle Mariners have released their full game schedule for the 2027 season.

The Mariners season opener is slated for Thursday, Mar. 25, when they start their season with a seven-game home stand at T-Mobile Park.

Keep reading for a look at the full Mariners 2027 schedule.

Seattle Mariners 2027 schedule

Timeline:

The Mariners will start their 2027 campaign by hosting the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park in a four-game series, scheduled for Thursday, Mar. 25.

They will continue their home stretch to kick off the season with a series against AL West division rival, the Texas Rangers.

MLB Opening Night is scheduled for Wednesday, March 24, and will be streamed on Netflix. The matchup is still to be determined, according to the MLB.

Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 25, the earliest traditional Opening Day in league history, excluding special season and international openers.

Seattle Mariners full 2027 regular season schedule (Seattle Mariners)

The Mariners will conclude their season on the road in a series against the Athletics, who are set to play their season in Sacramento, California, until the team relocates to its new home in Las Vegas for the 2028 season.

For the full schedule, visit the Seattle Mariners website.

Will the MLB season start on time?

What we know:

The short answer is, we don't know yet.

The buzz of a potentially delayed season has swept the league once again, as the current collective bargaining agreement – a labor contract between MLB and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) – is set to expire on Dec. 1.

MLB owners and the MLBPA are still continuing to negotiate the terms of the new deal, as a possible lockout looms over the league.

A lockout occurred prior to the 2022 season, canceling certain preseason games and delaying Opening Day from March 31 to April 7.

It is currently unclear whether an agreement will be made on time.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Seattle Mariners.

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