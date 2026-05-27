Everett Silvertips advance to Memorial Cup semifinal with 4-0 win over Kelowna Rockets
KELOWNA, British Columbia - Defensemen Kayd Ruedig and Jaxon Pisani scored in a 25-second span in the first period and the Everett Silvertips beat the host Kelowna Rockets 4-0 on Wednesday night in the Memorial Cup to advance to face Chicoutimi in the semifinal.
WHL champion Everett (2-1) and QMJHL winner Chicoutimi (1-2) will play Friday night for a spot against OHL champion Kitchener (3-0) in the final Sunday night. Kelowna was 0-3 in round-robin play.
Everett beat Chicoutimi 5-3 on Saturday night in the opener for both teams, then fell 6-2 to Kitchener on Monday night.
Anders Miller made 28 saves for Everett. Ruedig added an assist, Matias Vanhanen had a goal and an assist, and Carter Bear also scored.
Everett is trying to become the fourth U.S. franchise to win the event, following the Portland Winterhawks in 1983 and 1998, Spokane Chiefs in 1991 and 2008 and Saginaw Spirit in 2024. The Silvertips beat Kelowna in five games in the second round of the WHL playoffs en route to their first league title.
Ruedig opened the scoring at 7:22 of the first with a shot from right boards that went in off a defender. Pisani, the son of former Edmonton Oilers forward Fernando Pisani, followed at 7:47 with a quick shot from the left point.
Vanhanen made it 3-0 at 1:03 of the second, chasing goalie Josh Banini with a wrister from the left side. Harrison Boettiger stopped 21 of 22 shots in relief — allowing only Bear's third-period goal — after Banini gave up the first three goals on 11 shots.
Chicoutimi will be without defenseman Jordan Tourigny for the rest of the tournament after the Canadian Hockey League suspended him Wednesday for a match penalty Tuesday night against Kitchener. The Northeastern University-bound Tourigny was ejected for stomping on Christian Humphreys' skate.
The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.
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