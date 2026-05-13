Everett Silvertips near WHL Championship with 5-2 win over Prince Albert in Game 4

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The Brief The Everett Silvertips are one victory away from claiming the Ed Chenowyth Cup as WHL Champions for the first time in franchise history. Julius Miettinen and Matias Vanhanen each had a goal and an assist, and Landon DuPont had a pair of assists as the Silvertips beat the Prince Albert Raiders 5-2 in Game 4 of the WHL Championship series. The Silvertips have a chance to clinch the title in Game 5 on Friday night in Prince Albert. If necessary, Games 6 and 7 will be back at Angel of the Winds Arena at 7 PM on Sunday and Monday night.



The Everett Silvertips are one victory away from claiming the Ed Chenowyth Cup as WHL Champions for the first time in franchise history.

Julius Miettinen and Matias Vanhanen each had a goal and an assist, and Landon DuPont had a pair of assists as the Silvertips beat the Prince Albert Raiders 5-2 in Game 4 of the WHL Championship series on Wednesday night.

Miettinen scored just 32 seconds into Game 4 to give the Silvertips the early lead.

Brandon Gorzynski scored midway through the second period to tie the game at 1-1, but Rylan Gould's power play goal put Everett back on top late in the frame. A power play goal from Carter Bear less than five minutes into the third period would serve as the game-winning tally for the Silvertips.

Justice Christensen cut the lead to one with 13:17 left to play, but Shea Busch restored a two-goal lead, and Vanhanen added an empty net goal for the final margin.

The Silvertips have been the best team in the WHL all season, posting a league-best 57-8-2-1 record for 117 points to win the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy. Prince Albert won the Eastern Conference crown with a 52-10-5-1 mark for 110 points before making their run to the WHL Championship series.

Everett lost just one game through the first three rounds of the playoffs, earning sweeps over the Portland Winterhawks in the first round, and the Penticton Vees in the Western Conference finals. The Kelowna Rockets were the only team to manage a win against the Silvertips prior to the championship series.

The Raiders stole Game 1 in Everett with a 4-2 victory that put Everett down in a series for the first time in the postseason. The Silvertips rebounded with three consecutive victories to put themselves on the verge of a Memorial Cup berth.

It's the closest Everett has ever been to a WHL title after reaching the championship series two times previously, in 2003-04 and 2017-18. The Silvertips were swept by the Medicine Hat Tigers in 2004, and lost in six games to the Swift Current Broncos in 2018.

The Silvertips have a chance to clinch the title in Game 5 on Friday night in Prince Albert. If necessary, Games 6 and 7 will be back at Angel of the Winds Arena at 7 PM on Sunday and Monday night.

The Memorial Cup will be held in Kelowna, B.C. from May 21-31.

The Source: Information in this story came from the WHL and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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