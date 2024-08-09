South Hill LL completes comeback to beat Idaho, heads to World Series

The South Hill Little League team out of Puyallup will be representing the Northwest Region at this year's Little League World Series.

The Pierce County team won 13-7 against West Valley of Idaho on Thursday in the Little League Baseball Northwest Region Championship game in San Bernardino, California.

In the top of the 6th inning, South Hill LL was trailing 6-5, when they came back after an 8-run rally with 2 outs.

West Valley scored one run in the bottom of the sixth inning, had the bases loaded with two outs, and South Hill caught a flyout in the outfield, ending the game.

It will be the fourth straight year that a Washington team will represent the Northwest in the World Series.

The tournament will take place Aug. 14 to Aug. 25 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

