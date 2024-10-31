Teammates, college recruits, brothers: Meet Kennedy Catholic's dynamic duo

When state title contender Kennedy Catholic takes the field, it’s hard to miss their pair of 6'5" linemen playing just about every snap on both sides of the ball. But the Lancers’ dynamic duo are more than just teammates.

"Me and my brother, we’re not only brothers, we’re really best friends," said Derek Colman-Brusa, a junior at Kennedy Catholic High School. "It’s like I’m hittin’ guys with my best friend. I’m playing football with my best friend."

Football is a brotherhood, but for Lowen and Derek Colman-Brusa, it goes bit beyond that.

"I remember Derek and I were right next to each other on the defensive line…we made the sack together. I really cherish that," said Lowen Colman-Brusa. "Not a lot of people can say we got a sack together as brothers."

Lowen is a senior on his way to the University of Washington. The future Husky offensive lineman says he was inspired by his younger brother.

"Having him be recruited first, it definitely it taught me patience, and it taught me how to have faith. And, when the time is right, my time will start coming," Lowen said.

Derek is listed as the top 2026 recruit in the state, with offers from Oregon, Ohio State and UW. The four-star edge rusher has yet to decide where he’ll play in college.

Together, the brothers have bolstered Kennedy Catholic's offensive and defensive lines to two of the top units in the state. While the two are each other's main motivation, there's also some competition along the way.

"The fact that they are that large, that fast, and they both get along really well with each other. They really don’t fight with each other. They’re competitive at practice with each other but it’s always in a good positive way," said Kennedy Catholic football head coach Pat Jones.

"It is true. It can get intense and competitive at practice, but it’s always out of love. It’s never out of hate," Derek said. "We always do everything together, whether it’s getting food, whether it’s working on homework. We’re always our number one supporters. We’ll always be together."

Despite their large stature and physical and tenacious play on the field, their character off the field couldn’t be more different.

"We’ll do summer camps with youth kids and to watch those two interact with young kids, it’s like talk about great big brothers, it’s amazing. They’re just very nice. And you think big, mean, tough football guys, no. They are that but when it’s time to be gentle and kind, they’re really good at that too," said Coach Pat Jones.

As Lowen and Derek prepare to chart their own paths next year, it’s clear that their bond will remain unbroken.

"There’ll be moments in our career that we’ll be going up and down, up and down. But, we’re always going in a positive direction, creating that kind of competitiveness. As he starts going, I want to start going. Iron sharpens iron," Derek said.

While not many can say they got to play high school football with their brother, even fewer can say they’ve won a state title with their brother. The Colman-Brusa duo looks to end their final ride together on top after losing in the state tournament to eventual champion Lake Stevens the past two years.

