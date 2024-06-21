Tim Anderson’s RBI single in 10th sinks Seattle Mariners in 3-2 loss to Marlins

article

Tim Anderson singled in the 10th inning to drive in automatic runner Jake Burger and the Miami Marlins rallied past the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday night for their third straight walk-off win.

Anderson hit a grounder off Mariners reliever Austin Voth (2-1) on the first pitch that went into left field. Dominic Canzone threw to catcher Cal Raleigh at home, but Raleigh couldn’t quite handle the throw and his slight bobble allowed Burger just enough time to slide home safely.

"Just rallying around each other, keeping good energy throughout the whole game," said Anderson, who had two hits, "and never thinking we’re out of it."

Starter Trevor Rogers struck out five over six innings, while allowing two runs and four hits as the Marlins recorded their MLB-leading eighth walk-off win of the season. Anthony Bender (2-2) worked a scoreless 10th for the win.

Rogers had another sharp outing, pitching into the seventh for his second straight start. He was replaced by Huascar Brazoban at 90 pitches.

"I think it was mainly getting my secondary stuff in for strikes," Rogers said. "They’re a really patient ballclub, so if I could just show them that I could get those pitches in for strikes, it kind of opened the zone up as far as where I could go with my stuff."

Miami won against St. Louis on Tuesday when Vidal Bruján drove in the winning run with a single in the 10th, and the Marlins beat the Cardinals again Wednesday on Otto Lopez’s ninth inning walk-off single.

"We just keep going, we keep fighting" Anderson said, "You see in the last series, every game came down to the end and we just kept competing."

Bryan De La Cruz launched a 96 mph fastball from Mariners starter George Kirby 403 feet to center in the sixth for his 14th home run. Josh Bell followed by pouncing on another fastball by Kirby and sent it 413 feet for a solo shot that tied the game at 2.

Kirby had retired 16 straight before the consecutive homers. It was the Marlins’ second straight game with back-to-back home runs and sixth overall this season.

De La Cruz was 3 for 4 on the night and made a big play in left field in the second when he robbed Victor Robles of a would-be home run.

Kirby matched Rogers’ solid night with five hits allowed over seven innings. The 26-year-old struck out five and walked none.

"Kirby was good," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said with a chuckle. "We were on the attack. We knew he’s a strike thrower. We know he doesn’t walk guys and he throws his fast ball at the top of the zone where it looks really good to hit. And our guys went after it."

Ryan Bliss was 3 for 3 with a pair of singles for the Mariners. His RBI triple off Rogers in the second put Seattle up 2-0.

Marlins: Selected C Alí Sánchez from Triple-A Jacksonville and designated C Christian Bethancourt for assignment.

RHP Logan Gilbert (4-4, 2.93) will start the middle game of the series for the Mariners. Marlins scheduled starter LHP Jesús Luzardo was scratched because of a back issue.

