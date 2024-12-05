Vince Dunn scores goal, two assists as Seattle Kraken beat Islanders 5-2

article

Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists, and Shane Wright scored a power play goal as the Seattle Kraken delivered another strong performance in a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders.

The Kraken followed up one of their best games of the season against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday with another standout performance on Long Island.

Seattle grabbed an early lead for the second straight game, striking on a Tye Kartye goal less than three minutes in. Kartye's tip of a Dunn shot-pass from distance redirected the puck softly by Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin for the 1-0 lead.

Dunn picked up another primary assist on Oliver Bjorkstrand's power play goal late in the first period. With Scott Mayfield in the box for a delay of game, the Kraken power play managed to keep possession in the New York zone for almost the entirety of the two-minute advantage. Late in the power play, Bjorkstrand found space in front of the net to tip another Dunn shot by Sorokin for a 2-0 lead.

Dunn then delivered a highlight reel play to find the back of the net himself for a 3-0 Seattle lead. Dunn picked up a loose puck near the boards, reverse pivoted by defender Pierre Engvall into an open space in the middle of the ice, and ripped a shot by Sorokin.

It's the first multi-point game of the year for Dunn, who has missed most of the year due to injuries before returning to the lineup late last week. It's the fifth time in Dunn's four years with the Kraken he's had a three-point game. Four of those five have come with a goal and two assists.

Dunn had a career-high four points on a goal and three assists for the St. Louis Blues against the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018.

The Islanders' 31st-ranked penalty kill unit yielded another goal to Seattle's power play to further extend the advantage.

A high-stick against Noah Dobson gave Seattle the advantage as Wright snapped a shot by Sorokin, aided by a Yanni Gourde screen for a 4-0 lead.

Wright now has four goals and two assists in six games since returning to the lineup for a three-game stint as a healthy scratch.

In addition to the scoring, the Kraken did a tremendous job of suppressing the Islanders play through the first 40 minutes, controlling the heavy share of offensive zone time. A four-minute double minor to Brandon Montour late in the second period helped New York slow the Kraken's momentum.

Dobson scored midway through the third period to get New York on the board and erase Daccord's shutout bid. Seattle was unable to clear the puck from in front of their net, and Daccord was unable to glove it for a stoppage before it moved to Dobson for a shot from the wing that beat Daccord.

The Islanders made a goalie change for the third period as Marcus Hogberg stopped all 12 shots Seattle threw at him, which included a few big stops. Sorokin exited the game with four goals allowed on just 13 shots.

Islanders coach Patrick Roy then pulled Hogberg with over five minutes remaining as they tried to close the gap.

Maxim Tsyplakov scored off a rebound to cut Seattle's lead to 4:23 left to play to at least make the result somewhat uncertain.

However, Jaden Schwartz outraced Dobson for a loose puck and chipped it into an empty net with 2:47 left to play for an insurance goal and a 5-2 lead that was enough to seal the victory.

Daccord finished with 27 saves on 29 shots faced for his 12th win of the year in 19 starts for Seattle.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.