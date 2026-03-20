Washington beats South Dakota State 72-54 for 1st women's NCAA Tournament win since 2017

The Brief Washington women’s basketball beat South Dakota State 72-54 for its first NCAA Tournament win since 2017. Avery Howell led the Huskies with 30 points, including seven 3-pointers, after an early deficit. Washington advances to face No. 3 seed TCU, which has won 43 straight home games.



Avery Howell had 30 points and nine rebounds to lead Washington to its first women's NCAA Tournament victory since 2017, beating South Dakota State 72-54 on Friday.

South Dakota State jumped out to a 13-3 lead in the first five minutes, but the game was tied at 15 when Howell made a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left in the first quarter. Howell made another 3 only 55 seconds into the second quarter to break that tie and put Washington (22-10) ahead to stay.

Washington guard Avery Howell (2) shoots as South Dakota State's Ellie Colbeck (5) defends in the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Howell, the transfer from Southern Cal who as a freshman last season was part of the Trojan's run to the Elite Eight, finished with seven 3s.

Brynn McGaughy added 14 points in 18 minutes for the sixth-seeded Huskies, whose last NCAA tourney win came on their way to the Sweet 16 nine years ago. They lost a First Four game to Columbia last season in what had been their only other appearance since then.

Brooklyn Meyer had 29 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota State (27-7), which had its 10-game winning streak snapped. Emilee Fox had 14 points.

The Jackrabbits ended their 15th consecutive 20-win season, matching schools like No. 1 overall seed UConn, Baylor, Louisville and South Carolina with that kind of active streak.

Up next

The Huskies on Sunday play host and third-seeded TCU (30-5), an Elite Eight team last season that has won 43 consecutive home games since February 2023. The Horned Frogs beat UC San Diego 86-40 in their first-round game earlier Friday.

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