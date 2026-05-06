Bryan Woo allows one hit over six innings as Seattle Mariners beat Braves 3-1 for series win

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The Brief Bryan Woo struck out nine while allowing just a lone hit and two walks as he kept a dangerous Braves lineup in check in a 3-1 Mariners win. Julio Rodríguez homered off Martin Perez in the sixth inning for his fifth home run of the season on a 436-foot blast to center field. The Mariners are the first team this season to beat the Braves in a series. Atlanta entered the three-game set with Seattle carrying the best record in all of MLB.



Bryan Woo pitched a dominant six innings, Julio Rodríguez homered off Martin Perez and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Wednesday to take the series against a red-hot Braves team.

Woo struck out nine while allowing just a lone hit and two walks as he kept a dangerous Braves lineup in check. Woo and the Seattle bullpen didn't allow a single extra-base hit as they held Atlanta to just a single run.

The Mariners became the first team this season to win a series against the Braves, who came to Seattle carrying the best record in MLB.

It was a great rebound outing for Woo after two consecutive subpar starts in a row.

Woo had allowed 13 earned runs over his prior two starts, including six runs on seven hits with just two strikeouts against the Kansas City Royals last week. He had allowed seven runs on nine hits in just three innings in his start before that against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Woo barely allowed any threat over the course of his six innings pitched. Ozzie Albies reached third base after a lead-off walk in the fourth after a two-out single from Mauricio Dubón, but Woo got Austin Riley to groundout to third base to end the threat from the Braves.

It would be the only runner to reach scoring position against Woo in the game.

Perez was also sharp for Atlanta for much of the afternoon, but got into trouble in the third inning. Jhonny Pereda singled, Leo Rivas doubled and Perez walked J.P. Crawford to load the bases with no outs. A double play groundout from Cal Raleigh allowed Pereda to score the opening run, and Perez escaped further damage with a Rodríguez groundout.

Rodríguez's 436-foot blast in the sixth inning doubled the lead to 2-0 as Perez exited shortly afterward. Perez finished allowing two runs on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

The Braves put forth their best challenge in the eighth inning against Eduard Bazardo as they attempted to rally. Mike Yastrzemski and Sean Murphy singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. A sacrifice fly to center from pinch-hitter Dominic Smith scored Yastrzemski to get Atlanta on the board and cut the lead to 2-1.

But Bazardo erased pinch-runner Jorge Mateo on a pick-off at first base that the Mariners successfully challenged to clear the bases and got out of the inning with Seattle preserving the one-run advantage. Three of Atlanta's four hits came against Bazardo.

Josh Naylor singled and stole second in the bottom half of the inning and Cole Young doubled to the wall in right field to add a late insurance run.

José Ferrer pitched a clean ninth inning to earn the save for Seattle while pitching for a third straight game.

What's next:

RHP Emerson Hancock (2-1, 2.59 ERA) will get the start for the Mariners on Friday against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. RHP Sean Burke (2-2, 2.72 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the White Sox.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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