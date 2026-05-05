Matt Olson ninth inning home run sinks Seattle Mariners in 3-2 loss to Braves

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The Brief Matt Olson hammered an Andrés Muñoz slider for a home run in the ninth inning as the Braves beat the Mariners 3-2. The Mariners managed just three hits as J.P. Crawford's two-run home run in the third inning provided the only scoring for Seattle. George Kirby allowed two runs on five hits with the lone walk and five strikeouts over seven innings of work.



Matt Olson hammered an Andrés Muñoz slider that caught too much of the plate over the center field fence for a home run in the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners lost 3-2 to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Muñoz's 2-1 pitch hung up in the middle of the zone as Olson broke a 2-2 tie that had carried on from the fourth inning.

Josh Naylor singled and stole second base in the ninth inning against Atlanta closer Raisel Iglesias, but the Mariners couldn't answer back to force extra innings.

J.P. Crawford, the hero of Monday night's comeback victory, delivered again to give the Mariners the lead in the third inning. After a lead-off walk by Mitch Garver, Crawford crushed a 2-1 fastball from Atlanta starter Bryce Elder that was left over the middle of the plate to right field for a 2-run home run that gave Seattle the lead.

It would be the only damage the Mariners would manage against Elder, who allowed just the two runs on two hits with three walks and nine strikeouts over six innings for the Braves.

Meanwhile, George Kirby was very sharp for the Mariners as well.

Kirby cruised through the first three innings as he got five ground ball outs, including a double play ball from Austin Riley.

The Braves only managed to crack Kirby in the fourth inning. Ozzie Albies and Olson singled to put two runners on with two outs before Mauricio Dubón slapped a fastball off the plate inside the first base bag and down the right field line that drove in both runners to tie the game at 2-2.

A single from Mike Yastrzemski and a walk of Olson served as the only baserunners Atlanta would manage against Kirby the rest of the night. Kirby finished with the two runs allowed on five hits with the lone walk and five strikeouts over seven innings of work.

After Elder's walk of Cole Young with two outs in the fourth inning, Atlanta pitching combined to retire 14 straight Mariners' hitters prior to Naylor's broken bat single in the ninth inning. Dylan Lee, Robert Suarez and Iglesias combined to strike out seven of 10 batters faced over the final three innings.

What's next:

RHP Bryan Woo (1-2, 4.61 ERA) gets the start for the Mariners in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon as RHP Grant Holmes (2-1, 4.34 ERA) gets the ball for the Braves.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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