Emerald Eats: Making a shaved spring vegetable salad with Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails

Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails stopped by Studio 13 Live on Thursday to make drop biscuits and a shaved spring vegetable salad.

Drop biscuits recipe:

84 Grams Cold Unsalted Butter

208 Grams AP Flour

2 TSP Sugar

2 TSP Baking Powder

1 TSP Kosher Salt

167 Grams Cold Whole Milk

Method:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Mix flour, sugar, baking powder and salt together. Add cold butter and toss with flour, use a pastry cutter or your hands and crumble the butter until the mixture resembles coarse sand. Add the milk all at once and mix until the dough forms a shaggy mass. Use a scoop and spilt the dough into 4 even mounds on a greased baking sheet. Bake until golden brown 20-23 minutes.

Strawberry black pepper preserves recipe:

2 Cups Hulled Strawberries

1.5 Cups Granulated Sugar

3 TBSP Balsamic Vinegar

1 TSP Fresh Ground Black Pepper

Method:

Combine all ingredients and bring to a simmer for 15 minutes, skim any impurities that rise to the surface and cook for another 15 minutes. Cool and enjoy!

Shaved spring vegetable salad:

1ea-Carrot

1ea- Watermelon Radish

5ea- Snap Pea

1ea- Fennel

1ea- Red Onion

1 Cup- Crème Fraiche

2 Tbsp- Fresh Tarragon

1ea- Meyer Lemon

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Method:

Wash all vegetables, peel carrot and trim the top of the fennel down to the bulb. Save the fennel fronds for garnish thinly slice all the vegetables using a mandolin. Place all the vegetables in a bowl. In a separate bowl combine crème fraiche, zest and juice from the meyer lemon with salt and pepper to taste. Lightly dress all of the vegetables with the dressing and place onto a platter. Garnish with the reserved fennel fronds and serve.