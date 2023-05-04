Emerald Eats: Making a shaved spring vegetable salad with Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails
Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails stopped by Studio 13 Live on Thursday to make drop biscuits and a shaved spring vegetable salad.
Drop biscuits recipe:
- 84 Grams Cold Unsalted Butter
- 208 Grams AP Flour
- 2 TSP Sugar
- 2 TSP Baking Powder
- 1 TSP Kosher Salt
- 167 Grams Cold Whole Milk
Method:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Mix flour, sugar, baking powder and salt together. Add cold butter and toss with flour, use a pastry cutter or your hands and crumble the butter until the mixture resembles coarse sand. Add the milk all at once and mix until the dough forms a shaggy mass. Use a scoop and spilt the dough into 4 even mounds on a greased baking sheet. Bake until golden brown 20-23 minutes.
Strawberry black pepper preserves recipe:
- 2 Cups Hulled Strawberries
- 1.5 Cups Granulated Sugar
- 3 TBSP Balsamic Vinegar
- 1 TSP Fresh Ground Black Pepper
Method:
Combine all ingredients and bring to a simmer for 15 minutes, skim any impurities that rise to the surface and cook for another 15 minutes. Cool and enjoy!
Shaved spring vegetable salad:
- 1ea-Carrot
- 1ea- Watermelon Radish
- 5ea- Snap Pea
- 1ea- Fennel
- 1ea- Red Onion
- 1 Cup- Crème Fraiche
- 2 Tbsp- Fresh Tarragon
- 1ea- Meyer Lemon
- Salt and Pepper to Taste
Method:
Wash all vegetables, peel carrot and trim the top of the fennel down to the bulb. Save the fennel fronds for garnish thinly slice all the vegetables using a mandolin. Place all the vegetables in a bowl. In a separate bowl combine crème fraiche, zest and juice from the meyer lemon with salt and pepper to taste. Lightly dress all of the vegetables with the dressing and place onto a platter. Garnish with the reserved fennel fronds and serve.